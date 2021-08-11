Latest SIOS Protection Suite for Linux Features Enhanced High Availability for SAP S/4HANA in Cloud Environments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the GA release of SIOS Protection Suite for Linux version 9.5.2 clustering software, featuring enhanced automation and application failover orchestration that makes creating and managing high availability (HA) clusters in complex SAP S/4HANA environments easier and more reliable for enterprises. SIOS also recently released SIOS Protection Suite for Windows version 8.8.0 clustering software featuring innovations designed to make HA clustering in the cloud faster and easier.



For many IT managers, creating a failover cluster to protect critical applications is a complex, time consuming process, often with unreliable results. SIOS Protection Suite clustering solutions deliver high availability and disaster recovery protection while eliminating this complexity and uncertainty by automating manual tasks and providing application-specific failover orchestration.

“The latest releases are focused on making clustering in public clouds – Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) - faster and easier,” said Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology, Corp. “These new features give enterprises additional confidence that the high availability they have always trusted from SIOS can be achieved in the public clouds.

New features and capabilities in SIOS Protection Suite for Linux 9.5.2, include:

Enhanced, Comprehensive Support for HA in GCP. Enhancements include SIOS Internal Load Balancer tool designed to orchestrate efficient IP management during switchovers and failovers.

Enhancements include SIOS Internal Load Balancer tool designed to orchestrate efficient IP management during switchovers and failovers. All Functions of GUI are Available via CLI. Allowing customers who use products such as Ansible the ability to automate their interactions with SIOS LifeKeeper.

Allowing customers who use products such as Ansible the ability to automate their interactions with SIOS LifeKeeper. Near-Zero Downtime for Switchover During Planned Maintenance. Supports a new HANA “Takeover with Handshake” feature enabling near-zero downtime time during switchovers by eliminating the potentially time-consuming process of shutting down the primary HANA server database. As a result, customers can perform planned maintenance without disrupting ongoing service to end-users.

Supports a new HANA “Takeover with Handshake” feature enabling near-zero downtime time during switchovers by eliminating the potentially time-consuming process of shutting down the primary HANA server database. As a result, customers can perform planned maintenance without disrupting ongoing service to end-users. Empowering Customers by Making SAP Logging Easier to Use. Updates existing messages to make error messages and logs clearer and easier for customers to understand and act on.

Also new in SIOS Protection Suite for Windows, version 8.8.0

Advanced disaster recovery protection for critical applications on AWS EC2. New application recovery kits enable failover across availability zones for reliable HA failover and protection from site-wide and regional disasters. Enhanced configuration flexibility – with new IP Recovery Kit enabling the use of cluster nodes in multiple availability zones.

New application recovery kits enable failover across availability zones for reliable HA failover and protection from site-wide and regional disasters. Enhanced configuration flexibility – with new IP Recovery Kit enabling the use of cluster nodes in multiple availability zones. Enhanced support for Microsoft Azure Cloud Internal Load Balancer for fast, reliable cluster failovers.

SIOS Protection Suite for Linux and SIOS Protection Suite for Windows, include:

SIOS LifeKeeper – Flexible failover clustering software that monitors the entire application stack and orchestrates application-aware failover.

SIOS DataKeeper – Fast, efficient host-based, block level data replication for mirroring local storage in a SANless cluster configuration or replicating to remote locations or cloud for disaster recovery.

– Fast, efficient host-based, block level data replication for mirroring local storage in a SANless cluster configuration or replicating to remote locations or cloud for disaster recovery. Application Recovery Kits (ARKs) - Extensions to SIOS LifeKeeper that integrate with applications to provide intelligent methods for simplifying setup, automating manual tasks and handling diverse application recovery events. They detect application level failures and ensure applications-specific best practices are maintained throughout the failover process.

SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition, includes:

Maintenance updates for our replication software which enables SANless clustering in conjunction with Windows Server Failover Clustering.

Product Availability

SIOS Protection Suite for Linux version 9.5.2 is generally available. Contact SIOS here for purchasing information.



SIOS Protection Suite for Windows version 8.8.0 and SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition 8.8.0 are also generally available. Contact SIOS here for purchasing information.



About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

