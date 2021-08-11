Le Germain Hotel Montreal Unveils Impressive Mural

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Germain Hotel Montreal breaks new ground once again by unveiling a major project collaboration with Mural, North America's largest urban art festival. The boutique hotel now displays an impressive permanent mural, Dazzle My Heart, by Canadian artist Michelle Hoogveld, on its front facade.



Following its official reopening after extensive renovations, Le Germain Hotel Montreal pursues its innovative relaunch by bringing an unexpectedly elegant touch to downtown Montreal. Guests of the hotel will now experience an exceptional stay at the heart of the mural.

This initiative is part of the 2021 Mural Arts Program presented by the City of Montreal to revitalize its various neighbourhoods. Also with the purpose of contributing to the revival of the downtown area, Le Germain Hotel Montreal offers Montrealers and its visitors access to beauty, creativity and intensity, at a time when art provides solace and gives hope for a desired return to normal.

"It's important for us to participate in the cultural and commercial revival of the downtown area. By using the hotel's facade as an artistic showcase, we hope to restore the value of the downtown area and encourage people to visit and keep coming back," explains Christiane Germain, co-president of Germain Hotels.

A Full Immersion Leads to a Colourful Finish

Michelle Hoogveld, a Calgary native turned Montrealer, stayed at Le Germain Hotel Montreal for a week prior to starting the project and then throughout the completion of the piece.

"It allowed me to soak up the energy of the hotel and add these new feelings to my mural. It's even more emotionally charged," adds the artist, who uses colour to convey her emotions.

Towering at over 171 feet, the artist had to, for the first time in her career, work on a platform suspended from the roof of the hotel to apply the 80 different colours and create this impressive masterpiece. Art fans and architecture enthusiasts will be able to admire this impressive work of art while visiting downtown Montreal.

The mural dramatically transforms the hotel's exterior. The entire project perfectly reflects some of the fundamental values of Germain Hotels, namely its daring philosophy and its keen sense of aesthetics. The Germain Hotels team is proud to welcome all Montrealers and tourists to experience the mural in person.

All requests for interviews with Germain Hotels or artist Michelle Hoogveld must be approved.

Press Requests

Camille Vigneault

cvigneault@agencesubstance.ca

514-686-6622



About Le Germain Hotels

Pioneer of the boutique hotel concept in Canada, Le Germain believes in the importance of staying small and intimate. Known for unparalleled comfort and attention to detail, we ensure every guest enjoys a warm welcome and attentive and personalized service throughout their stay. Whether in Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec, Charlevoix or Ottawa, we offer our guests a luxurious experience on a human scale. Our hotels are refined and elegant, yet always unpretentious.

About Germain Hotels

Germain Hotels is a family-run business founded in Quebec in 1988. The owner and operator of a network of 18 properties across the country under the Le Germain, Alt and Escad banners, the company remains the only genuinely Canadian hotel group to-date. A model of boldness and innovation, Germain Hotels is renowned for its philosophy of hospitality and its exceptional sense of aesthetics. The company’s national presence and its commitment to building a network of local collaborators make it an expert in the Canadian lifestyle. Visit https://www.germainhotels.com

About Michelle Hoogveld

Michelle Hoogveld is a Canadian contemporary painter and mural artist whose vibrant style is inspired by colour theory, connection, and matters of the heart. Michelle creates compositions of bold patterns and textile like blockings of colour, with layers that weave and fold together as an intricate tapestry of who we are as people, the places we encounter and the one thing that connects us all - love. Michelle works with dynamic geometric combinations to bring energy into an environment, creating a unique experience for viewers as they pass. Her colourful works are internationally recognized, beautifying and uplifting spaces in both the private and public realm. Creating on canvas and walls, Michelle has worked with a wide range of clients in Canada, the United States, Peru, Mexico, Germany, Portugal and England.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c490e22b-c7e9-401c-b50a-20765df30f59