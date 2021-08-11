Beer Market to Reach USD 962.39 Billion by 2026, Beer Industry Share, Global Size, Revenue, and Upcoming Trends, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages that is consumed on large scale in almost all parts of the world. Due to the increasing demand for flavored and craft beer, several companies are looking to invest in breweries, with a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. The presence of several large-scale companies has contributed to the growth of the global market in recent years.

The consumption of beer at public events and social gatherings has created several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The introduction of flavored beers by major companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global beer market size is projected to reach USD 962.39 billion by the end of 2026. The demand for low-alcoholic beverages has emerged in favor of the companies operating in the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Beer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Lager, Ale, Stouts, and Others), Packaging (Glass Bottle and Metal Can), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026,” the market was worth USD 693.39 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





List of few companies that are operating in the global beer market include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken N.V.

China Resources Breweries

Carlsberg A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Boston Beer Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Breckenridge Brewery

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd

SABMiller PLC





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/beer-market-102489





Report Overview:

The beer market is segmented on the basis of factors such as type, packaging, distribution channel, and regional demographics. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.

The report highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.





Industry Developments:

November 2018: Heineken N.V. announced the launch of a new range of beer to cater to the massive demand in North America. The company introduced Sol ‘Taste the Sun,’ a product that the company plans to sell globally.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/beer-market-102489





Increasing Number of Product Launches by Major Companies to Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Accounting to the massive demand for beer across the world, several companies are looking to capitalize on this by introducing innovative and flavored beers. The introduction of new beers will cater to the increasing consumer demand for variations.

In June 2018, United Breweries Group announced the launch of a new beer in the Indian market. The company introduced ‘Kingfisher Pale Ale,’ a new ale beer, introduced to cater to the growing demand for ale beers across India. United’s latest product will not only benefit the company, but will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.





North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing beer market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America currently holds the highest beer market share. This is attributable to the growing demand and subsequently high production of beer in several countries across the region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the increasing demand for the product in emerging countries such as India.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/beer-market-102489





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Alcoholic Beverages Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnerships, and Investments

Global Beer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Lager Ale Stouts Others ( Speciality Beers & Pilsner) By Packaging Glass Bottle Metal Can By Distribution Channel On-trade Off-trade By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/beer-market-102489





Have a Look at Related Research Key Updates:

Sportswear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Shoes, Clothes), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End-User (Men, Women, Children)and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Athletic Footwear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sport Type ( Tennis, Basketball, Running, Cricket and Others ), By Distribution Channel ( Specialty Stores, Retail Outlets, Department Stores, Online ), By End-User ( Men, Women, Kids ) and regional forecast 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com