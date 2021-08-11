Global Pay TV Market (2021 to 2028) - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay TV Market By Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pay TV is a subscription to a television service from a cable, satellite or telephone company, is a service through which television programs are transmitted in scrambled form to those who have paid for it, hence it is also called as subscription television. Increasing new channels and shows, also advancement in technology and coming up of smart TV are the major factors that may bring evolution in the pay TV market.



Further, video on demand, personalized content and HD viewing are some of the features of pay TV, which are boosting the growth of the pay TV market. However, the emerging OTT platform such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and hotstar, restricts the growth of the pay TV market. Further, the increasing number of subscribers and the growing demand for the IPTV is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global pay TV market during the forecast period.



The pay TV market is segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into Cable TV, Satellite TV and IPTV. By application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.



The key players profiled in this report include Airtel Digital TV, DirecTV, DISH Network Corporation, Dish TV India Limited, Foxtel, Rostelecom, Charter Communications (Spectrum), Tata Sky, and Xfinity (Comcast Corporation). These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, regional expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increasing number of Subscribers

3.4.1.2. Reduction in Subscription cost

3.4.1.3. Increasing demand of IPTV

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Content Security

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Emerging of OTT platforms

3.4.3.2. Increasing number of new channels

3.5. COVID IMPACT

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL PAY TV MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. CABLE TV

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SATTELITE TV

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. IPTV

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL PAY TV MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. RESIDENTIAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. COMMERCIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: PAY TV MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019

7.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

7.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

7.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

7.5. PRODUCT MAPPING



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AIRTEL DIGITAL TV

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. DIRECTV

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. R&D expenditure

8.2.7. Business performance

8.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. DISH NETWORK CORPORATION

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D Expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. DISH TV INDIA LIMITED

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. FETCH TV

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. FOXTEL

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. ROSTELECOM

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.1. Key executives

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS (SPECTRUM)

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.6. Product portfolio

8.8.7. Business performance

8.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. TATA SKY

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. XFINITY (COMCAST CORPORATION)

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. Business performance

8.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

