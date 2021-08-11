Boréas and Cirque Aim for Thin, Low-power HD Haptic Module in PC Trackpads

BROMONT, Québec and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boréas Technologies, a pioneer in ultra-low-power high definition (HD) piezo haptic semiconductors, and Cirque Corporation, a global leader in touch-interface technologies, today announced plans to develop an HD haptic-touch trackpad module for the next generation of notebook PCs.



The new co-development partners will integrate their respective technologies to satisfy notebook PC makers’ rising demand for rich haptic touch experiences in novel industrial designs sporting smaller, slimmer form factors. Further details of the collaboration will be disclosed in the coming months.

“Since our introduction of the first trackpad for notebook computers, we’ve continued to advance touch user interfaces, and now count many of the world’s top PC OEMs as our loyal customers,” said Brian Monson, president, Cirque. “Our commitment to satisfying those customers caused us to search for a piezo chip company that’s expert in the electrical portion of haptics and force, and in the mechanical considerations of perfecting the ‘click.’ Boréas ticked all the boxes. They provide a fantastic solution for uniform force sensing and driving haptics, all in one piezo chip. Plus their chip meets our requirements for reliability, consistency, ultra-low-power and small size, making it the ideal solution for our next trackpad module.”

“When notebook PC makers want the highest standards of performance and quality in their trackpads, they turn to Cirque for its exceptional touch user interface technology,” said Simon Chaput, founder and CEO, Boréas. “Cirque is equally committed to future innovation, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with them on a new notebook trackpad module that combines force sensing and HD haptic touch in a thin, light, low-power platform that helps streamline machine size and extends battery lifetimes. This mix of form and function is extremely desirable to manufacturers, who need to differentiate in every way possible to stay ahead of the competition.”

For More Information

Boréas is known for its ultra-low-power piezo haptic driver chip, the BOS1901, and for its CapDrive™ Technology, a patented, scalable high-voltage, low-power piezo platform that enables HD haptic effects for trackpads, wearables, smartphones and other resource-constrained devices that benefit from richer, more immersive touch user interfaces.

For more information on Boréas, stay in touch on LinkedIn and YouTube, email: info@boreas.ca or visit: https://www.boreas.ca

About Cirque

Cirque Corporation is one of the original inventors of capacitive touch technology and continues to push the innovation envelope for new input methods in markets such as notebook computers, virtual reality, and secure payment. For more information on Cirque, visit www.cirque.com.

Cirque is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alps Alpine, a world leading electro-mechanical components supplier. To learn more about the wide range of solutions offered by Alps Alpine, visit https://www.alpsalpine.com

About Boréas Technologies

Recently named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100, Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive technology platform—on which the company’s ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive and NexusTouch are trademarks, of Boréas Technologies Inc. Cirque, GlidePoint and all associated logos are registered trademarks of Cirque Corporation. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fca936de-b62f-4131-a07c-01fe9ab125d6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04711432-25d1-4171-9816-13d8036913e6