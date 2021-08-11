New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Artificial Organ Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128373/?utm_source=GNW





Wearable artificial organs are medical devices for the management of organ dysfunction. They perform the function of an organ while allowing patients to be mobile and independent inside or outside of their homes, or even in a hospital setting.



This growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) explores the emerging wearable artificial organ industry, discussing wearable kidneys, wearable pancreases, and wearable lungs. The GO-TE explores various emerging innovations in the research stage and those that have been commercialized, and considers the future direction of each wearable.



Technology and market drivers and challenges are explored in detail. Notable funding and acquisition activities in the last 2 years also are investigated. Growth opportunities offered by advanced sorbent technologies, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, advanced vascular access technologies, faster-acting insulin analogues, and dual-hormone insulin pumps are discussed. Strategic recommendations for key participants are also put forth. This research service also offers insights on the IP landscape and key patents in the last 5 years.

