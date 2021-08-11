Entourage Health Expands its Saturday Cannabis Brand into Quebec

English French

In partnership with local producer ROSE LifeScience, following the launch of its Color Cannabis brand in Quebec, product portfolio expanded to include Saturday Cannabis

Both product lines are now available for purchase via Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce its adult-use brand Saturday Cannabis is now available for purchase in the Province of Quebec. Following the completion of its first shipment of Saturday’s Lemon Z and Ultra Sour dried flower cultivars to the Société québécoise du cannabis (“SQDC”), Entourage now has over 10 product listing in the province, which are being distributed locally via Quebec-based cultivator and local partner ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”).

The Saturday line up joins the Company’s Color Cannabis’ portfolio of expansive products available in cultivars Pedro’s Sweet Sativa, Ghost Train Haze, Mango Haze and Black Sugar Rose in both dried flower and pre-roll formats.

“We continue to see rapid and impressive growth in the Province of Quebec – where sales and order fulfilments have contributed greatly to the success we’ve seen in the first half of the year,” said Joseph Mele, SVP, Commercial, Sales and Marketing, Entourage Health. “Our products are taking top billing at many provincial retail outlets due to our consistent ability to deliver quality-produced cannabis and in the case of Quebec, we’re doing so alongside the very talented team of marketing and distribution professionals at ROSE LifeScience.”

"In just a few short months, we’ve diversified our product listing in Quebec to include access to the Saturday Cannabis product line and more selection of Color Cannabis cultivars and products,” said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Financial Officer, ROSE LifeScience. “Ensuring our province has access to consistent products from producers like Entourage Health is an important step in continuously elevating the cannabis industry locally and across Canada."

Visit Entourage Health’s newly launched website here. To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.



As a private Quebec company, founded by a group of seasoned executives with extensive experience in highly regulated industries, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Quebec benefits from the responsible production, sale and use of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing and logistics, ROSE plays a key role in the Quebec market. ROSE not only produces remarkable cannabis, but also offers complete marketing services to selected producers to encourage diversified offerings in the Quebec market.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the expected closing in late August 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

Instagram: Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:

Valter Pinto

Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

1-212-896-1254

entourage@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:

Marianella delaBarrera

SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@weedmd.com

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE