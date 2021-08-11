Premier Tattoo Removal Offers a Clean Slate with Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal Featuring the Astanza Duality in McKinney, Texas

McKinney, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKinney tattoo residents can now receive superior laser tattoo removal treatment at Premier Tattoo Removal, the city’s newest laser provider. Premier Tattoo Removal is an up-and-coming laser practice specializing in complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, cover-up fading, and laser nail fungus treatment. Their goal is to provide a fresh start for people with tattoo regret and tattoo lovers who wish to make room for new art.

“Most people are attracted to tattoos because of their permanent design. But for many, tattoo permanency often leads to tattoo regret. Even people who are covered head to toe in ink and love the majority of their tattoos probably have at least one they’d like to remove or change.,” said Cody Hutchens, owner. “Premier Tattoo Removal was founded to provide a clean slate for those looking to part ways with their regret. We’re determined to help people in the greater McKinney area feel happy in their skin.”

Premier Tattoo Removal uses the industry-leading Astanza Duality laser to shatter and effectively erase tattoo ink from the skin. This state-of-the-art Q-switched Nd:YAG laser uses 532 nm and 1064 nm wavelengths to remove a wide range of the most popular tattoo pigments. The Duality uses various features to deliver optimal fading in the fewest treatments and safe applications for patients of all skin types.

“Laser tattoo removal is a powerful tool that more and more people are seeking,” said Jarod Stevens, Astanza Business Development Manager. “We are so excited to see that demand filled in McKinney, Texas, thanks to the passionate team at Premier Tattoo Removal and their powerful Duality laser.”

To celebrate their fresh start and National Tattoo Removal Day, Premier Tattoo Removal is offering Buy two sessions, get one free, and 20% off the first two treatments for clients who book an appointment by August 31, 2021.

About Premier Tattoo Removal

Premier Tattoo Removal is a laser tattoo removal specialty practice in McKinney, TX that focuses on removing unwanted ink through complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading tattoos in preparation for a cover-up tattoo. In addition, the leading laser practice also offers safe and effective laser treatment for unwanted nail fungus.

Premier Tattoo Removal is home to a team of expertly trained laser technicians who received advanced training and certification from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. Their laser technicians earned the designations of Certified Laser Specialists (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO) and are well-versed in safely operating advanced Q-switched laser technology.

To learn more about Premier Tattoo Removal or schedule a free consultation, call (469) 233-0487, visit https://premiertatremoval.com/, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Premier Tattoo Removal is located at 7651 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.