Victory Square Portfolio Company, Immersive Technologies, Receives Conditional Approval to List Under The Symbol CSE: VRAR

Immersive Technologies Inc. (“Immersive”) to commence trading under the symbol CSE: VRAR upon satisfaction of remaining conditions to listing following conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).



Immersive has filed a final prospectus and necessary documents with the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

Victory Square Technologies previously announced a dividend of shares of Immersive to Victory Square shareholders. Further details to follow.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Technologies (“Immersive”) has received conditional listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and will list and trade under the symbol CSE:VRAR. Listing is subject to Immersive fulfilling the final listing conditions of the CSE.

As an industry leader in blending amusement park engineering and video game development, Immersive has established strong working relationships with top organizations including: Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Allegiant Airlines, Capital One, Scotia Bank, and the US Food and Drug Administration among others for brand activations at events including X-Games, Boston Hub Week among others. Over the past four years. Immersive has built highly sought after escape room experiences for some of the largest Family Entertainment groups globally including APEX Entertainment, and Kalahari Resorts. Immersive also operates the newly launched company “UNCONTAINED”, the world's first COVID-safe free-roam AR/VR shipping container Location-Based Entertainment franchise. For more info view Immersive’s latest highlight reel video or visit www.ImmersiveTech.co

The CSE conditional listing approval is another major milestone for Immersive as it has seen substantial growth over the past twelve months. Immersive previously announced:

Immersive “In the news” recent announcements:

“We are thrilled to announce our conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange for listing under our symbol ‘VRAR’,” said Immersive CEO Tim Bieber. “We’ve assembled a visionary team of change-makers in our industry, and have all the ingredients to become one of the leaders in the Location-Based Entertainment space and one that could shape the next evolution of entertainment. I look forward to helping Immersive skyrocket beyond the Metaverse,” says Bieber.

Victory Square Technologies is also pleased to announce that in conjunction with VST’s vision to maximize shareholder value, the board of directors has approved a strategic dividend reward initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of Immersive by proposing a distribution of a portion of the common shares of Immersive currently held by VST to shareholders of VST. Further details regarding the dividend record date and payment date will be announced in the near future.

“This spin-off of Immersive will provide value to our shareowners,” said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “Our Board along with myself and our Executive team believe that this strategic dividend reward with Immersive is in direct alignment with our vision to provide a strong recurring return on investment for our shareowners. Our Team are very excited at the latest conditional listing of Immersive that follows in the footsteps of the successful listings of our portfolio companies FansUnite (FANS) and GameOn (GET).

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 28 global next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

