Ehave acquires License covering G-20 Countries for all Psychedelic use, AI-Powered Telehealth Technology To Capture Physiological Vitals From Vastmindz; Prepares To Run Testing On Dashboard

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it has licensed AI technology from Vastminz as another tool to bring the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App to market. The AI technology to be included in the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App leverages years of research in artificial intelligence and computer vision to develop solutions that can perform tasks remotely without physical contact. More specifically, the computer vision technology will provide the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App with the ability to identify an individual's physiological condition, such as Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Respiration Rate, Oxygen Saturation Level, and other vital statistics. These changes in physiological condition will be identified by extracting information about changes in light absorption on an individual’s facial skin. The changes are captured within the RGB pixel values of camera frames and converted into various physiological vitals utilizing Vastmindz proprietary AI.



The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers., while also allowing individuals to have more control over their health. The cloud-based platform delivers critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with electronic health records (EHRs), vaccine passports, and communication with providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for patients, researchers, and clinical providers. The AI powering the Ehave Dashboard is designed to alter itself when it accesses new data. By accessing the new data, the dashboard “learns.” Ehave's collaboration with clinicians and researchers typically prompts this ability to improve using an objective of minimal error. This allows the system to comprehend which efforts are successful and increase the likelihood of using similar steps in the future.



Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, "The growing capabilities and offerings of our Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App allow us to power more remote care around the world. This not only gives individuals the ability to take their personal health journey to an entirely different level, it allows Ehave to do the heavy lifting as far as trustworthy data capture and transmission." Mr. Kaplan continued, "This will allow our clinician and research partners to focus more on their specific application or therapeutic area, as well as help to democratize healthcare by enabling better outcomes with more cost-effective approaches."

The Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App utilize privacy-protecting technology to link clinical trial data using its Dashboard and AI to health data from various sources, including wearables, lab reports, and doctor and hospital visits. the Ehave Dashboard and Ehave Medical App have evolved into an ecosystem allowing an individual to take control of his or her mental health healing with an overall full snapshot of their entire healthy by collecting and organizing all data. Both the Ehave Dashboard and the Ehave Medical App allow individuals to own and share their health data in a secure and private environment. Providing data integrity and patient privacy gives patients the option to share their medical data with medical providers, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical trials to better understand the treatments and experiences of patients with psychiatric and substance use disorders.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

