AGM Statement

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 11 August 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)Against
NoDescription% Votes Cast
1To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021100.00%0.00%
2To approve the Directors’ remuneration report97.92%2.08%
3To elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company99.28%0.72%
4To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company98.09%1.91%
5To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company99.59%0.41%
6To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company99.07%0.93%
7To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company97.04%2.96%
8To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration99.50%0.50%
9Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning89.79%10.21%
10Authority to allot shares98.74%1.26%
11Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights92.64%7.36%
12Authority to purchase own shares99.27%0.73%

Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.

11 August 2021

