AGM Statement

ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 11 August 2021, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021
|100.00%
|0.00%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
|97.92%
|2.08%
|3
|To elect Rhodri Whitlock as a Director of the Company
|99.28%
|0.72%
|4
|To re-elect Maxwell Packe as a Director of the Company
|98.09%
|1.91%
|5
|To re-elect Christopher Burrows as a Director of the Company
|99.59%
|0.41%
|6
|To re-elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|99.07%
|0.93%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|97.04%
|2.96%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|99.50%
|0.50%
|9
|Increase in Directors aggregate remuneration cap to provide capacity for succession planning
|89.79%
|10.21%
|10
|Authority to allot shares
|98.74%
|1.26%
|11
|Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|92.64%
|7.36%
|12
|Authority to purchase own shares
|99.27%
|0.73%
Resolution numbers 1 to 10 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 11 and 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAEV.
11 August 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850