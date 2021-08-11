RaiaDrogasil Selects Manhattan Active® Transportation Management to Rev Up its Logistics Network

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that RaiaDrogasil, the leader in the Brazilian pharmacy market, has chosen Manhattan Active® Transportation Management to consolidate and optimize its entire logistics operations. The first phase of the implementation will be complete in just 10 weeks at RaiaDrogasil’s São Paulo, Brazil distribution center (DC) in Q4 of 2021.



Engaged in a wide variety of medical retail sales, including medications, specialty medicines, perfumery, personal care, beauty products, cosmetics and dermocosmetics, RaiaDrogasil is the leading drugstore company in Latin America and the third largest retailer in Brazil. The retailer recently selected Manhattan Active TM to streamline all aspects of its logistics operations, including ecommerce fulfillment from its DCs and stores, store replenishment, inbound optimization from vendors and marketplace fulfillment for its sellers. That includes the use of capabilities such as network modeling and planning, scheduling, tracking, tendering, routing and more.

Born in the cloud, and built entirely from microservices, Manhattan Active TM is engineered to be extended and never needs upgrading. This next generation TMS is more powerful than ever and offers faster, more intelligent solutions for optimized planning. In a world of complex transportation, improved visibility, accelerated planning and lower costs are crucial.

“Our mission is to take close care of our customers’ health and well-being at every stage of their lives,” said Erivelton Oliveira, chief supply chain officer at RaiaDrogasil. “In order to do this, we needed a powerful solution that could manage our vast supply chain network. With our ecommerce operations growing exponentially and the 11 DCs that replenish more than 2,300 stores across Brazil, it was absolutely critical we chose a solution with all the advanced features needed to manage a logistics network of our size and complexity.”

“We are thrilled RaiaDrogasil has selected Manhattan Active TM for its next generation of transportation management,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas, at Manhattan Associates. “As an existing Manhattan WMS customer, the selection of Manhattan Active TM is an important step towards achieving a unified supply chain, and we look forward to helping this retailer get there.”

ABOUT RAIADROGASIL

Prioritizing people, health and well-being, RaiaDrogasil is a leading company in the Brazilian pharmacy market. With more than 2,300 stores and in 24 Brazilian states, Raia Drogasil had a revenue of R$21.2 billion in 2020. The company was created in November 2011 from the merger between Raia SA and Drogasil SA. RaiaDrogasil is the largest pharmacy chain in Brazil in terms of prescriptions and number of stores.

Five years after the merger, RaiaDrogasil started a new stage in the company's history, basing its performance on five essential values: ethics, efficiency, innovation, trusting relationships and a long-term vision. In addition, the company sealed its commitment to sustainability based on three pillars: caring for people's health, caring for the health of the planet and caring for the health of the business.

Today, RaiaDrogasil combines an integrated portfolio of assets focused on health and well-being: RD Farmácias (Droga Raia and Drogasil); RD Serviços (4Bio Special Medicines, Univers, Vitat - health management platform and Stix); and RD Marcas (Needs, Vegan by Needs, Triss, Caretech, Nutrigood and Drogaraia and Drogasil brands).

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

