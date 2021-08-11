Dorman Announces 571 New Products, Including 60 Aftermarket Exclusives

Highlights:



Aftermarket-first Dorman® OE FIX™ braided stainless steel flexible fuel lines for more than 2 million GM trucks add to growing category of time-saving innovations.





Active grille shutter assembly for Ford trucks extends fast-growing line for later model vehicles.





Other exclusives include LED turn signals for Dodge Ram trucks, third brake lights for Dodge and Toyota vehicles, and an upgraded OE FIX™ windshield washer fluid cap for 14 million GM vehicles.

COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of 571 new replacement auto parts, including 60 aftermarket-first solutions, giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.



This month’s new solutions include upgraded, braided stainless steel, flexible fuel lines for more than 2 million Chevrolet and GMC trucks (819-840). Corroded fuel lines can be tough to replace because they usually require routing rigid metal lines under the vehicle. These Dorman® OE FIX™ lines are braided stainless steel over flexible PTFE tubing, made to specific length for extended cab GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado pickups, with new brackets and factory connectors for a better installation experience. Their flexibility also makes them easier to stock on warehouse shelves, taking up a fraction of the normal fuel line footprint.

Another reliable replacement this month is a radiator shutter assembly, also known as an active grille shutter, for more than 1.5 million Ford trucks (601-336). Traditionally, when a vehicle is in motion, air flows through the radiator and cools the engine, but it also results in aerodynamic drag that decreases fuel efficiency. When the engine does not need to be cooled, active grille shutters close to restrict airflow through the grille, routing it around the vehicle, increasing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Dorman now has 40 replacements in this growing category, the need for which is expected to increase in coming years as more vehicles are released with this new technology to meet increasingly stringent fuel efficiency standards.

Other highlights this month include:

An OE FIX windshield washer fluid cap (54262) for more than 14 million vehicles, featuring an enhanced tether design to help prevent the cap from eventually breaking off and getting lost.

Aftermarket-exclusive side mirror turn signals with LED lights for over 1 million Dodge Ram trucks (926-392/926-393).

Aftermarket-exclusive third brake lights for millions of Dodge and Toyota vehicles (923-130/923-138)



These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, go to DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports. OE FIX is a trademark of Dorman Products, Inc. or one of its affiliates.

