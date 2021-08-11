New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Investments in Healthcare Through COVID-19 and Beyond" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128369/?utm_source=GNW





Advanced technologies can help them deal with a myriad of problems that are common around the world. These include an aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, anticipated medical staff shortages, long wait times (for appointments and in crowded offices), quality-of-care concerns, and the need for a common technology platform.



Leveraging cloud-based information technology (IT) has become a priority to capitalize on the vast new resources of clinical, financial, socioeconomic, and other data generated across the health ecosystem and captured by electronic health records (EHR), connected medical devices, smartphones, and wearables. Robust data sets can be used to develop new insights, which help improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare and deliver new, innovative IT solutions that engage consumers.Composed primarily of revenue associated with billing systems and services, this market is increasingly incorporating advanced and specialty technologies such as analytics, cybersecurity, and telemedicine. Needless to say, COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on this industry. It continues to relentlessly test healthcare organizations around the globe, causing swift changes to regulations, methods of care, and technology usage. The overall research objective of this study is to measure the current use and future decision making behavior toward information technology (IT) within the healthcare sector, specifically: smart phones, tablets, mobile apps, unified communications and collaboration, Internet of Things and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, social media management and marketing tools, infrastructure and data centers, big data and analytics, digital marketing, customer experience management, cybersecurity, and ERP/supply chain management/HR Management.

