Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: 30-Year Career Selling Major Retailers Led to ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould’s career spans all types of consumer products and successes placing them with top retailers.

During his three decades in the retail industry, Gould has sold top brands into all the major retailers: Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, to name a few.

“I’ve closed deals for major brands at all the national headquarters for large and small retailers in the country, ” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management company based in Boca Raton, FL. “I know what retailers are looking for. I know what it takes to launch products in America.”

While he traveled the country making sales presentations in front of large and small retail chains, Gould realized he didn’t see many international health and wellness brands on the shelves of these retailers.

This led Gould to develop his “Evolution of Distribution” platform that helps brands launch products in the U.S.

“International health and wellness brands were struggling when they launched products in America,” Gould said. “These companies had to learn a new business culture, open an office, hire sales and support staff, and market their products to consumers and retailers. It overwhelmed many of them.

“By the time they sold their first unit, the brands had wasted tens of thousands of dollars,” Gould added.

Gould was perfectly suited to see the challenges and obstacles product launches confronted because of his long career working with brands and retailers.

“Since I understood all aspects of the retail industry -- product development, marketing, and the selling cycle between manufacturers and retailers -- I had a unique perspective on the problems these companies confronted,” he said.

Gould said he realized the brands needed a streamlined, one-stop, turnkey solution that emphasized speed to market and cost-efficiency.

“In essence, we play the role of U.S. headquarters for these brands where we import, distribute, and promote from one platform,” Gould said.

“NPI and its sister company, InHealth Media, run in parallel synergistically to create brand awareness as promotion equals velocity,” he added. “While NPI imports and distributes, IHM promotes and ensures brand awareness to consumers, which creates a totally holistic approach to the U.S. market.”

Under Gould’s leadership, NPI provides sales, logistics, regulatory expertise, and marketing services through the “Evolution of Distribution” platform.

Throughout his career, Gould has met top professionals that he eventually recruited for NPI.

Gould worked with Jeff Fernandez when he was on the Amazon team tasked with launching the online giant’s health and wellness category in the early 2000s. Fernandez, now NPI’s president, previously worked as a buyer for Walmart.

Kenneth E. Collins’s relationship with Gould dates back to when he was director of sales at Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the largest sports nutrition company in the world. Collins, now NPI vice president, also spent 15 years at Muscle Foods USA in top sales, purchasing, and operations positions.

The NPI executive team’s experience representing product manufacturers and retailers has given NPI’s clients a competitive edge when launching products.

“Where else can you find an executive team with the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retail knowledge that we have at NPI,” Gould said. “The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ solved many problems for product manufacturers over the years and, as we adapt to a new era, it will continue to bring products to market in record time and at an affordable cost.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment