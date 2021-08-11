Digital Identity Leader Prove Appoints Fraud Expert Mary Ann Miller as VP of Client Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prove, the modern way of proving identity with just a phone, today announced that it has appointed Mary Ann Miller as VP of Client Experience.



Miller, a well-respected expert in the fraud and identity space, was most recently Head of Fraud Strategy at Varo Bank where she led the fraud strategy process for transitioning the fintech to a nationally chartered challenger bank. Miller will leverage her extensive knowledge of fraud mitigation and management and her experience as an identity technology buyer to elevate the experience of Prove clients and provide them with more personalized, consultative support and expertise.

“I cannot think of a better focus at this point in my career than to join a company like Prove, that is continuously innovating when it comes to identity authentication and verification technology and the role it plays in not only mitigating fraud but also enhancing customer experience and enabling commerce,” said Miller. “Having seen what Prove’s technology is capable of firsthand, I am so excited about the impact we are making in both the public and private sectors, and about how I can elevate the experience of our clients in this new role.”

Miller joins Prove at a time when identity technology and fraud are at the forefront of concerns for executives in industries across the globe. Prior to Varo Bank, Miller was the Senior Director - Fraud Executive Advisory and Industry Relations for Nice Actimize, where she directed all aspects of the fraud line of business and established the company’s first fraud consulting team that supported global leadership in executive advising, technology sales and support, and industry and analyst relations. Earlier in her career, Miller held fraud positions at USAA, PayPal, and Lloyd’s.

“I’m so thrilled to welcome Mary Ann to Prove. Removing friction in digital channels is key to winning in the digital economy,” commented Prove’s CEO, Rodger Desai. “With Mary Ann’s extensive fraud mitigation expertise and first-hand experience as an identity technology buyer, we gain deep client-side knowledge that can be shared with our customers.”

