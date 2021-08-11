LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on October 12, 2021 to the holders of record on September 10, 2021.
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend
