Willis Towers Watson Selects Kristy Banas as new Chief Human Resources Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that it has selected Kristy Banas as the company’s new chief human resources officer (CHRO). Banas currently serves as Willis Towers Watson’s global talent advisor for Human Capital and Benefits and recently was the Global Sponsor of human resources (HR) integration planning. She will assume the CHRO role on August 16, 2021 and succeed Anne Bodnar who remains the company’s chief administrative officer.



“Kristy brings over 20 years of diverse HR leadership experience to her new role. She has been integral to the growth and evolution of Willis Towers Watson’s people practices as we’ve grown through large combinations over the years,” said Haley. “I’m confident Kristy will lead Willis Towers Watson in delivering a compelling and inclusive colleague experience for our current and future talent.”

“In an increasingly competitive talent market, the attraction and retention of high-performing diverse talent is a critical differentiator for Willis Towers Watson in delivering exceptional solutions and service for our clients,” said Banas. “I am passionate about the value HR brings as a vital enabler for business performance through strategic and innovative talent plans. And, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Willis Towers Watson’s outstanding HR team as we help shape the future of the company.”

Banas’s career with Willis Towers Watson began in 2011. Most recently, she led global HR teams responsible for workforce planning and talent engagement, as well as for colleague development, retention, coaching and advising. Additionally, she has led many HR integration planning and implementation activities over the years. Banas also has served in other HR leadership roles, including for Global Total Rewards, HR Business Office, Operations and Technology, Corporate Functions and Global Operations Improvement. Prior to joining Willis Towers Watson, she held several HR leadership roles. Banas has a B.S. summa cum laude in business management from Fairfield University and has studied at Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations and the University of Connecticut.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas – the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Media Contact:

Miles Russell, Global Head of Public Relations and ESG

miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com, +44 (0) 7903 262 118

Investor Contact:

Claudia De La Hoz, Head of Investor Relations

claudia.delahoz@willistowerswatson.com, +1 215 246 6221