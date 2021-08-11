INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JAX, RBNC, NWHM, IRT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander’s shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $9.00 per share in cash. If you are a New Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. On a pro forma basis, following the merger, Independence Realty stockholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company’s equity. If you are an Independence Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

