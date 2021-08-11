Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2021

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) and oncology-related diseases. With leading-edge capabilities in data science, biological and chemical sciences, engineering, and regulatory affairs, Vyant Bio capitalizes on in silico, human cell-derived in vitro disease models, and in vivo discovery technologies to identify novel biological targets and valuable therapeutics for patients. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor conference call and webcast will be hosted on Monday, August 16, 2021.



Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer, of Vyant Bio will highlight corporate, scientific, and operational milestones achieved in the second quarter of 2021, as well as discuss the financial and corporate vision for the Company going forward. Please also visit the Investors section of the Vyant Bio web site for details on how to participate.

Event: Investor Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2021 Date: Monday, August 16, 2021 Time: 4:30pm ET Dial In: Toll Free: +1.844.369.8774 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2756/42335

The live event will be recorded and available for replay. The conference call and webcast details are also included inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, the “Company”), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (CNS) and oncology-related disorders. With leading-edge capabilities in data science, biological and chemical sciences, engineering, and regulatory affairs, Vyant Bio capitalizes on in silico, human cell-derived in vitro disease models, and in vivo discovery technologies to identify novel biological targets and valuable therapeutics for patients. Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Formerly known as Cancer Genetics, Inc., the Company’s name was changed to Vyant Bio, Inc. in March 2021. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe and Australia.

StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. StemoniX develops and manufactures high-density, at-scale human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, these human models enable scientists to conduct research quickly and economically with improved outcomes in a simplified workflow. Through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, StemoniX tests compounds in-house, creates new cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models at large scale for high-throughput screening. With leading-edge human iPSC technologies and data science, StemoniX is helping global institutions bring the most promising medicines to patients.

vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. vivoPharm is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities.

For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:

