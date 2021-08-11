Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services Named a Finalist in Computing’s Cloud Excellence Awards 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced that its Daybreak TM for Financial Services has been named a finalist in Computing’s Cloud Excellence Awards in the category of Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud. The solution enables midsize banks and credit unions to more effectively identify and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they can better compete with large national banks.



The Computing Cloud Excellence Awards recognize some of the very best of the cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, to the top use cases from end-user firms.

Aunalytics’ Daybreak for Financial Services offers the ability to target, discover and offer the right services to the right people, at the right time. The solution empowers mid-market financial institutions with advanced analytics and valuable business insights to improve customer relationships, strategically deliver new products and services through data-driven campaigns, and increase competitive advantage with the Aunalytics® side-by-side digital transformation model.

Built from the ground up for midsize banks and credit unions, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

“Midsize and community banks struggle with massive amounts of siloed data that is difficult to integrate and harness for greater business value,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “Daybreak for Financial Services mines transactional bank data every day to deliver timely insights, such as which product is a customer most likely to purchase next. This enables mid-market banks and credit unions to more efficiently target and deliver new services and solutions for their customers so they can compete with national banks. We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for Computing’s Cloud Excellence Awards 2021 and recognized for the work we’ve done to help midmarket financial institutions gain a competitive edge against their large, national counterparts.”

The Cloud Excellence 2021 winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, September 23 at The Montcalm London Marble Arch in London. For more information, visit: https://event.computing.co.uk/cloudexcellenceawards/en/page/home .

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .

