Vertex Wins Position on GSA’s ASTRO Contract

Madison, Miss., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Aerospace, LLC announced today it was awarded a position on the General Services Administration’s 10-year, billion-dollar ASTRO indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

Sponsored by the Department of Defense and managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, the IDIQ covers work for the operation and maintenance of robotics and unmanned systems, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms. ASTRO is divided into service sub-categories/pools, each of which function as a distinct multiple award IDIQ contract for a maximum of 450 contracts. Vertex was selected for the Aviation Pool and will bid on task orders within that sector relating to the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of manned, optionally manned, and unmanned aircraft and aircraft-related systems and platforms.

“GSA’s decision to award Vertex a spot on the ASTRO contract represents their trust in our capabilities and showcases our technical expertise in providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes,” said Ed Boyington, Vertex Aerospace CEO and president. “Our ability to move quickly, along with customer insight built from our long history in supporting U.S. government customers’ aviation needs, make Vertex an invaluable partner.”

The ASTRO program is sponsored by the Department of Defense and seeks support for platforms that may be based on land, sea, air, or space.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex’s agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. Vertex has over 3,500 employees, with nearly 60 percent of the workforce being armed forces veterans, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.