CANNABIS RETAIL BRAND SUPERETTE UNVEILS THEIR FIRST EXPRESS CONCEPT SHOP SIP 'N' SMOKE

Toronto, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, CA, AUGUST 11, 2021 -- Today award-winning cannabis retail brand Superette unveils Sip ‘N’ Smoke, a first of its kind “express” cannabis retail concept located in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods park. Once again completely reimagining the existing cannabis retail experience, Sip ‘N’ Smoke is a 690 sq ft kiosk serving only pre-rolls and infused beverages that are meant to be enjoyed at the park. Superette Bellwoods’ walk-up location and cafeteria-style shopping experience pushes the boundaries to demonstrate true innovation in customer journey, product curation, and retail principles for an easy-access, smaller-footprint cannabis shop. As recreational legalization becomes more widespread, Superette’s pioneering and now proven retail model to build an emotional connection with consumers through hyperlocal elements and an immersive, gamified shopping experience has quickly become the global gold standard for the evolution of cannabis retail.

Marking the company’s fifth store opening, Superette Bellwoods’ parkside grab ‘n’ go express concept takes inspiration from European outdoor kiosks known as Trinkhalle, along with classic corner and convenience stores. Sip ‘N’ Smoke features all the hallmarks of Superette’s intentionally nostalgic retail environments, featuring a sunny color palette and old-school white and yellow checkerboard tile floor as a tribute to beloved convenience store brands. A first-of-its-kind dispensary to have an intentionally narrow product focus, Bellwoods Sip ‘N’ Smoke exclusively sells a curated selection of ready-to-consume pre-rolls and beverages. Staying true to the convenience store concept, Sip ‘N’ Smoke does not have a menu. Instead, customers pick up a tray and head down the line - inspired by the easy flow of a cafeteria - shopping with their eyes while guided by a budtender. In addition to the hyper-focused cannabis product offering, customers can pick up other park-ready lifestyle items including portable speakers, blankets, bottle openers and totes from Superette’s cult-followed product line to enjoy in the park. A Super Slots machine and their signature Munchie Phone round out the quintessential Superette retail experience.

“‘Express’ doesn’t just mean a smaller footprint, it means an opportunity to rethink curation, customer journey and all retail principles that seem to get forgotten when we talk about cannabis. In an industry that has become more and more homogenous everyday, Sip ‘N’ Smoke is another way Superette continues to move the industry forward."

Drummond Munro, Chief Brand Officer

Since its inception, Superette’s award winning design is rooted in the antithesis of sterile cannabis retail, instead focusing on building an emotional connection with their customer and local community. Lead by a team of retail experts who bring decades of experience and a welcome fresh perspective to the cannabis sector, Superette Co-Founders Mimi Lam (formerly head of Corporate Development at Tokyo Smoke) and Drummond Munro (formerly head of Retail Development at Tokyo Smoke, Herschel Supply Co. and Kit and Ace) ingeniously adapt each new Superette location for the neighborhood it opens in, drawing influence from familiar brick and mortar environments to create hyperlocal, immersive retail experiences. Bellwoods’ Sip ‘N’ Smoke marks the first of the brand’s new innovative retail concepts, which include upcoming locations at Toronto’s Stackt Market featuring Superette’s new SuperMarket concept, as well as an upcoming Superette SnackBar, SuperStop and more.

In 2022, Superette will bring their “friendly neighborhood cannabis shop” retail concepts to the US market with flagship locations in New York and Los Angeles.

Superette Sip ‘N’ Smoke is located at 994 Dundas St W Toronto, ON and is open Mon-Wed 10AM-9PM, Thur-Sat 10AM-10PM, Sun 11AM-8PM.

ABOUT SUPERETTE

Since launching in 2019 Superette has made quick waves in the industry opening 5 shops, winning multiple awards for their brand identity and store design, and turning traditional cannabis retail on its head. Superette is French for mini supermarket and all of their shops pay homage to similarly familiar and nostalgic retail environments from diners, delis and bodegas, to flower shops, candy stores and subway newsstands. Led by a team of retail experts who bring decades of experience and a welcome fresh perspective to the cannabis sector, Superette Co-Founders Mimi Lam (formerly head of Corporate Development at Tokyo Smoke) and Drummond Munro (formerly head of Retail Development at Tokyo Smoke, Herschel Supply Co. and Kit and Ace) ingeniously adapt each new Superette location for the neighborhood it opens in, drawing influence from familiar brick and mortar environments to create hyperlocal, immersive retail experiences. Their best in class product curation brings together the most highly sought-after brands both in and out of cannabis, so each store is a retail destination in its own right, even if you removed cannabis from the equation. Whether it's conceptualizing gender-free, organic statement clothing, creating complex, scented candles meant to be paired with your favorite type of cannabis flower, or teaming up with local artists to create fun and colorful home goods, Superette is known for their inclusive, fun-loving world of weed and fashion. Community is at the core of everything Superette does, their support of local businesses has raised thousands of dollars in customer orders in addition to long standing community action partnerships with the Toronto and Ottawa food banks and a donation of 1% from every online purchase to charitable partners.

