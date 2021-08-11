QSAM Biosciences Receives Patents in Japan and Canada; Strengthens Licensed IP Portfolio in Key Markets

Palm Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSAM Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB: QSAM), a company developing next generation nuclear medicines, including Samarium-153-DOTMP (CycloSam®), for the treatment of cancer and related diseases and conditions, announced that the countries of Japan and Canada have granted patents covering “high purity therapeutic bone agents” in connection with the Company’s CycloSam technology. The United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent on this innovation last year.



The patents in Japan and Canada cover technology licensed exclusively on a worldwide basis by QSAM from IGL Pharma, Inc. that protects the use of “low specific activity” Samarium-153. This critical component in CycloSam significantly lowers the amount of long-lived impurities, namely Europium, which may allow for multiple dosing regimens in different types of cancer treatment. The “low specific activity” attribute also allows for the radioisotope to be harvested from the nuclear reactor on a daily basis, instead of weekly, which may permit increased production and facilitate a more efficient and timely supply chain to patients if ultimately approved for commercial use by the FDA.

“We are pleased that the patent offices of Japan and Canada have recognized the novelty of our scientific discoveries and innovations on this key element to CycloSam. This expands our IP estate, consisting of 15 patents among 3 distinct patent families, and broadens our potential commercial market for what we believe can be an important therapy for both primary and secondary forms of bone cancer,” stated Douglas R. Baum, CEO of the Company.

About QSAM Biosciences:

QSAM Biosciences, Inc. is developing next-generation nuclear medicines for the treatment of cancer and related diseases. QSAM’s initial technology is CycloSam® (Samarium-153 DOTMP), a clinical-stage bone targeting radiopharmaceutical​ developed by IsoTherapeutics Group LLC, pioneers in the nuclear medicine space who also developed FDA-approved and commercially available Quadramet® (Samarium-153 EDTMP), indicated for pain palliation. QSAM is led by an experienced executive team and Board of Directors with dozens of FDA approvals and multiple successful biotech exits.

CycloSam® has demonstrated preliminary safety and efficacy in animal studies and a single patient FDA-cleared human trial successfully performed in 2020. This nuclear technology uses low specific activity Samarium-153 (resulting in far less europium) and DOTMP, a chelator which is believed to eliminate off-target migration and targets sites of high bone turn over making it an ideal agent to treat primary and secondary bone cancers. Because of its ability to deliver radiation to the skeletal system, it is also believed to be an effective agent to perform bone marrow ablation as pre-conditioning for bone marrow transplantation, and in procedures to reduce external beam radiation. This multi-patented drug candidate utilizes an FDA approved radioisotope combined with a novel chelant that has demonstrated increased efficacy and decreased side effects in animal models and veterinary treatment of cancer in dogs. Further, CycloSam® utilizes a streamlined, just-in-time manufacturing process that is already in place. Given these factors, management believes there is a strong pathway to commercialization for CycloSam®.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "Forward-looking Statements". These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future results or events. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. There are important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our ability to fully commercialize our technology, risks associated with changes in general economic and business conditions, regulatory risks, actions of our competitors, the extent to which we are able to develop new products and markets, the time and expense involved in such development activities, the ability to secure additional financing, the ability to consummate acquisitions and ultimately integrate them, the level of demand and market acceptance of our products, and changes in our business strategies. This is not an offering of securities and securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements