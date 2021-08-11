VIA Names Layne Harris Head of Creative Technology

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIA, an award-winning advertising and marketing agency based in Portland, announced today that Layne Harris will join the agency as Head of Creative Technology, effective September 7th. In his new role, he will report to Chief Creative Officer, Bobby Hershfield and will be charged with developing and leading the Creative Technology Discipline. Additionally, he will be responsible for collaborating with creative teams to develop innovative digital ideas and explore new ways to interact with brands through technology. Harris will work with clients like ARM & HAMMER, Perdue, and Chick fil-A.



"These are exciting times for us”, said Bobby Hershfield, CCO, VIA. “And Layne joining just adds that much needed boost to expedite our growth and ability to innovate at the level equal only to our ambition."

As an award-winning technologist, maker, and agency thought leader, Layne brings several years of industry experience, working diligently to push the boundaries of marketing technology, and will be a vital addition to the agency. Formerly, Harris founded the Innovation Lab at 360i, and most recently led the creative technology discipline at Big Spaceship. During his time, Harris quickly became known as an industry thought leader for both technology and marketing.

“VIA has a client roster of some of the most exciting and well-known brands in the business, and they have been actively exploring new opportunities for brand storytelling using the latest technology”, said Layne Harris, newly appointed Head of Creative Technology, VIA. “Being in Portland, VIA has a unique perspective of how an agency should look and operate, recognizing that innovative ideas often come from collaborating with all kinds of disciplines and mediums.”

Whether it’s through data and AI, blockchain tech, or immersive 3D, VIA's goal to prioritize innovative and creative technology perfectly aligns with the experience which Harris brings to the table. Harris will work with existing employees to generate excitement for using non-traditional technologies as creative tools, with hopes to once again prove that great brand stories can be told in the most unexpected ways.

About VIA:

Helping clients grow through creativity since 1993, VIA is a full-service advertising and marketing agency located at the historic Baxter Library in Portland, Maine. VIA clients include: Flex, Save A Lot, Chick fil-A, Unilever (Klondike, Popsicle), ARM & HAMMER, Perdue, and Golden Corral among others. They have been recognized as a Small Agency of the Year and a Top 10 Place to Work by Ad Age and Best Workplace by Inc. For more information, visit here .

