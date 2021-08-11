Skincare Market Size, Research, Share & Global Trends | 5.24% Compound Annual Growth Rate Forecast till 2026, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global skincare market is projected to reach USD 200.25 billion by 2026. The high investments in the development of skincare products with organic and safe ingredients will emerge in favor of market growth. The market was worth USD 133.90 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Skincare products are gaining rapid popularity across the world. The changing lifestyle habits, coupled with the high spending power of common people will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. The advancements in the cosmetics industry have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market.

Accounting to the huge potential held by skincare products, several large-scale companies are investing more towards the development of advanced products. The increasing number of product launches will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The growing demand for organic products will create huge platforms for market growth.





List of Top 10 Companies Profiled in Skincare Market Report are;

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

L’Oréal Professional

Estée Lauder Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation





Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Skincare Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations have made a huge impact on the growth of the market.

In January 2020, Procter & Gamble announced that it has acquired Billie Inc. The company possess an extensive range of women’s body care products. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s product range. This acquisition will not only help the company grow, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the skincare market in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the other factors that have influenced the growth of the market.





Top Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Hold Highest Market Share; Increasing Company Collaborations Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing Skincare Market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific will hold the highest Skincare Market share driven by the increasing number of company collaborations and mergers in several countries across the world.

The market in North America is projected to witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the presence of several well-established companies. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 25.82 billion in 2018 and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





Key Industry Developments:

December 2019: e’quipe, LTD., a subsidiary of Kao Corporation, announced the launch of a new skin care product. The company introduced ‘athletia,’ a brand that will include ‘tune & charge,’ the ‘active & go’ the ‘breathe & sleep’ range.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Skincare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Creams Lotions Powders Others By Packaging Type (Value) Tube Bottle Jar Others By Gender (Value) Men Women By Distribution Channel (Value) Cosmetic Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online/e-commerce Channels Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!





