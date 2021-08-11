Global Active Seat Belt Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $29,100.0 Million at a CAGR of 4.4% during the Forecast Period, 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [Pages-188] by Research Dive

New York, USA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global active seat belt market is projected to register a revenue of $29,100.0 million at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2019-2026), increasing from $20,645.1 million in 2018. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increase in the manufacturing of automobile and integrated safety systems is a factor enhancing the growth of the global active seat belt market. The main factor behind this growth is predicted to be the safety benefits of active seat belts during air or road travel.

Restraint: The demand of vehicles is comparatively low in the developing countries because of low disposal income. This factor may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Opportunity: Latest technologies such as seat belt reminders, gearlocks, and interlocks, and cheat devices are predicted to create many opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on component, application, and regional analysis.

Component: Pre-Tensioner Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

Pre-tensioner segment accounted for $8,670.9 million in 2018 and is further predicted to garner a revenue of $11,785.5 million by the end of 2026. The major attributor of this growth is the reliability of the pre-tensioner and its operational performance.

Application: Passenger Vehicle Sub-Segment Predicted to be the Most Profitable

Passenger vehicle sub-segment garnered a revenue of $15,218.8 million in 2018, and is further predicted to surpass $21,097.5 million by the end of 2026. The main attributor accelerating the growth of the segment is the increase in innovative new models of cars and surge in the rising purchase.

Region: Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to garner the highest revenue of $15,059.9 million by the end of 2026. The reason behind this growth is the presence of the big automotive companies in the region and popularity of advanced cars among the young generation.

Key Players & Strategies

The most significant players of the global active seat belt system market include

Far Europe Holding Limited Continental Corporation Zf Friedrichshafen Ag (Zf Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.) Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, inc.) Autoliv, Inc. Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd. Denso Corporation Takata Corporation

among others.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

