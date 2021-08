One World Universe, Inc. to Purchase its First Residential Property in Lawton, Oklahoma

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has announced that a previously submitted offer has been accepted for a residential property in Lawton, Oklahoma.



The 3-bedroom, 1-bath single family property is expected to have a quick close on or before August 20, 2021. The property, a first of multiple units being considered for purchase, will be an asset of One World Universe, while managed by J. Craig Holding Corp.’s newly formed division JCHC Property Management.

“We continue to build our new company by adding businesses, assets and value to our shareholders while simultaneously giving back to our communities through various humanitarian efforts. Our business model of seeking distressed assets and in turn capitalizing on these opportunities by implementing our management expertise, business connections and proper capitalization will be One World Universe’s recipe for success. The real estate market is red hot, and we plan to potentially ‘flip’ the properties or rent them, giving the company additional positive cash flow,” stated Caren Currier, CFO of One World Universe.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

