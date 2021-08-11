Global Size of Biohacking Market Will Reach USD 65.4 Billion, at 21.1% CAGR by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Biohacking Market By Product (Wearables, Implants, Gene Modification Kits, Smart Drugs, Supplements, Mobile Applications, & Others), By Application (Monitoring, Treatment, Research, & Others), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Forensic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Biohacking Market size & share expected to reach to USD 65.4 Billion by 2026 from USD 14.65 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Biohacking Market: Overview

Biohacking (DIY biology) is an extremely complicated branch of biogenetics and bioengineering that deals with activities pertaining to scientific activities yeast or other organisms that deal with increasing functionality of the human anatomy. Biohacking enables the non-scientific community to participate and experience the advanced analytics and measures that deal with the latter. The primary driving factors for the significant growth of the global biohacking market can be credited to the rising adoption of biohacking products, increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable incomes, increased focus of key players towards R&D activities, and favorable government policies.

Moreover, the dedicated focus of manufacturers and vendors on integrating testing kits and solutions regarding COVID-19 will increase the footprint of the global biohacking market during the advent of the forecast in a wider consumer base. Rising funding from the private sector coupled with the rising consumer awareness will further increase the horizons that the global biohacking market encompasses currently.

Industry Major Market Players

Apple Inc.

The ODIN

Thync Global Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Moodmetric

HVMN Inc.

Muse (Interaxon Inc.)

Thriveport LLC

TrackMyStack

OsteoStrong

Grindhouse Wetware

SynBioBeta LLC

Market Growth Factors, Dynamics & Drivers

On the basis of product, the global biohacking market can be divided into wearables, implants, gene modification kits, smart drugs, supplements, mobile applications, and others. The segment pertaining to wearable is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the increased focus of key players in the particular segment coupled with the rising demand for wearables due to optimal pricing solutions.

On the basis of applications, the global biohacking market can be further disintegrated into monitoring, treatment, research, and others. Monitoring is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising usage of wearables and implants coupled with rising support from the segment pertaining to mobile applications. The segment of treatment is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Biohacking Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 14.65 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 65.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 21.1% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Apple, Inc., The ODIN, Thync Global, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Moodmetric, HVMN, Inc., Muse (Interaxon, Inc.), Thriveport LLC and Others Segments Covered Product, Application, End-Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

North America Is Expected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Biohacking Market

North America is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast with a recent trend indicating more than 35% of the current market occupancy. Other factors such as the rising research and development activities coupled with increasing government initiatives are anticipated to fuel the biohacking market growth. Additional factors that are responsible for the rising market share for the biohacking market in the region are the increasing adoption of synthetic biology. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast owing to the increasing presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies.

Browse in the full report “Biohacking Market By Product (Wearables, Implants, Gene Modification Kits, Smart Drugs, Supplements, Mobile Applications, & Others), By Application (Monitoring, Treatment, Research, & Others), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Forensic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/biohacking-market

The global biohacking market can be further segmented into:

Global Biohacking Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Wearables

Implants

Gene Modification Kits

Smart Drugs

Supplements

Mobile Applications

Others

Global Biohacking Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Monitoring

Treatment

Research

Others

Global Biohacking Market: By End-Users Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Forensic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

