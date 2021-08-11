New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Health Management Technology Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128358/?utm_source=GNW

According to the World Health Organization, more than 339 million people have asthma globally (it is common in children).



COPD is the cause of more than 3 million deaths around the world every year.Problems with accuracy, a lack of user-friendly features, and an inability to provide real-time feedback have restrained the use of mobile applications and smart inhalers for respiratory disease management but created opportunities for companies developing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other solutions for diagnostic and therapeutic devices.This growth opportunity-technology report explores innovations and patents in this space and provides more details about notable companies that are making strides in research and development. It includes explanations about the drivers and restraints that will shape the market through the middle of the decade, and touches on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the demand for devices and further innovations. Technology licensing should be on the radar for pharmaceutical companies offering drugs for respiratory diseases. They can offer their drugs with an innovative inhaler device.

