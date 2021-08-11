The fire stopping materials market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2021 and 2026

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Stopping Materials Market by Type, by Application, End-Use And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128383/?utm_source=GNW





Sealants is estimated to be the largest type of fire stopping materials market in 2020

Firestop sealants are used to seal small opening/gaps through penetrants (pipes, ducts, cables) passing through the walls or floors of the building.The basic function of these sealants is to provide a barrier from flames and hot gas.



Firestop sealants are of different types: Silicone, Ablative and Intumescent.Generally, firestop sealants are 25% to 50% elastomeric, indicating their expansion or movement capabilities.



This helps in maintaining stability in high or low temperatures and resistance against chemicals and moisture.Sealants are considered ideal for protecting plastic materials and pipes.



Due to its versatile properties, firestop sealants are widely used as a fire stopping material.



Mechanical was the second largest application for fire stopping materials market in 2020

The fire stopping materials market size for mechanical applications accounted for the second-largest share of global fire stopping materials, in terms of value, in 2020 this was led by the demand from the construction industry.

Surge in the development of performance-oriented buildings has increased the demand for fire stopping materials in this application.Contractors and builders are now focusing on heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and energy-efficient system designs.



This has derived the demand for installation of fire stopping materials, in order to build a well-versed structure with all aspects.

In order to prevent the loss of property and goods, the use of fire stopping materials has increased.Various fire-stop boards, sheets and pillows are used to fire-proof the structures in the buildings.



Companies are now also manufacturing fire doors with fire-stopping materials already installed. Intumescent sealants are also used to fire-proof structures.



North America is estimated to be the largest fire stopping materials market in 2020, in terms of value.



The North American market accounted for the largest share globally. It is experiencing high growth on account of the increased demand for these materials in new and existing buildings.

Major factors that is influencing the growth of this market is the growing construction industry, especially the rise of skyscrapers in emerging economies.An increased number of specialized fire contractors who know the right amount of material to buy and provide written specifications for products by architect/specifiers to become a part of fire-resistance-rated assembly, is also putting a positive impact on the market.



According to industry experts, the fire stopping materials market is influenced by the contractors, who are certified for fire protection practices. The market growth in this region is mostly driven by stricter building codes and policies.

.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 27%

• By Designation: C-Level - 21%, Director Level - 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region: North America - 41%, Europe - 30%, APAC - 18%, Middle East & Africa - 7%, and South America - 4%



The key market players profiled in the report include Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein), 3M (US), Etex Group (Belgium), Knauf Insulation (US), Specified Technologies Inc (US), Sika AG(Switzerland), RectorSeal Corporation (US), BASF SE(Germany), RPM International Inc.(US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Rolf Kuhn GmbH (Germany), Tenmat Ltd. (UK), Encon Insulation Ltd. (UK), Fischerwerke GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Saint-Gobain Group (France), Rockwool International AS (UK), Supremex Equipments (India), Walraven (The Netherlands), Everkem Diversified Products (US), Abesco Fire Ltd. (UK), Lloyd Insulations (India), Den Braven (The Netherlands), HoldRite (US), Unique fire stop products Inc. (US), and Fire Seals Direct (UK).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for fire stopping materials on the basis of type, application, end-use and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for fire stopping materials.



Reasons to buy this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the fire stopping materials market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on fire stopping materials offered by top players in the global fire stopping materials market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the fire stopping materials market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for fire stopping materials across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global fire stopping materials market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the fire stopping materials market

• Impact of COVID-19 on fire stopping materials market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________