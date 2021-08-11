TELUS’ world-leading mobile network earns the top spot from UK-based Opensignal, winning six awards

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely on reliable and robust network connectivity, TELUS is proud to announce that our mobile network has once again led the industry in Opensignal’s Canada Mobile Network Experience Report 1. TELUS remains the carrier to beat when it comes to mobile network experience in Canada, earning the top spot in six of the seven categories, outright winning four (Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience) and tying for first in Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience. TELUS also tied for first in 5G Video Experience, 5G Download Speed, and 5G Upload Speed in Opensignal’s 5G Experience Report 2, reinforcing the strength and superiority of our network across the country.



“More than ever, Canadians value a fast, reliable connection, and the consistent recognition from independent, third-party organizations, such as UK-based Opensignal, reinforces the superiority of TELUS’ world-leading mobile network,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “This is the ninth consecutive time TELUS’ mobile network has earned top recognition from Opensignal, as our team, including our engineers and network innovators, have worked diligently to keep Canadians connected to the people and information that matter most. We are extremely proud of the many ways in which our mobile network, with its global-best speeds, is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Perhaps most importantly, our world-leading networks are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realize their full potential.”

Highlights from the reports include:

With an average download speed of 73.9 Mbps, TELUS users continue to experience the fastest overall download speeds in Canada: TELUS’ speeds were 5.8 per cent faster than the second place carrier, and a whopping 28.6 per cent faster than the third place carrier

TELUS jointly won in 5G Download Speeds with speeds 63.2-69.7 Mbps faster than those of the third place carrier.

TELUS also jointly won in 5G Upload Speeds and 5G Video Experience, receiving an “Excellent” rating in the latter category

TELUS outright wins in Video Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, and Upload Speed Experience

TELUS jointly wins in Games Experience and 4G Coverage Experience



TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks have been serving Canadians with the highest quality and connectivity excellence throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. With significantly more Canadians working and learning from home over the last 17 months, TELUS has accelerated investments in new technologies to further enhance our network reliability, resiliency and world-leading performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience.

Leveraging multiple vendors including Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia, TELUS is expanding its 5G network to over 615 communities across Canada. The evolution of 5G will also allow us to connect more than 30 billion life-changing devices, supercharge drones with sensors for improved crop management and make autonomous vehicles smarter and safer - and that is just the beginning. It is estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years, which will be key to Canada’s fiscal recovery.

The recognition from Opensignal complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect to their world-leading wireless network. In 2021 alone, TELUS has been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Seattle-based Ookla, Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

