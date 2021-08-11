Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces provides an in depth market analysis of Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions in light of the COVID-19 crisis and the latest technology developments.

Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price, and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings.

There is now a significant market opportunity for companies to develop Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces Company profiles (Profiles of over 190 companies). Companies profiled include Kastus, ESC Brands, Mankiewicz, HeiQ, KCC, Xefco, Polygiene, Reactive Surfaces, NEOTENY, Bio-Fence and many more.

Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:

Fabric (mask, gloves, doctor coats, curtains, bed sheet)

Metal (lifts, doors handle, nobs, railings, public transport)

Wood (furniture, floors and partition panels)

Concrete (hospitals, clinics and isolation wards)

Plastics (switches, kitchen and home appliances)

Report contents include:

Analysis of end user markets for Advanced Bactericidal & Viricidal Coatings and Surfaces including: Interiors Stainless steel, glass, plastics and ceramic surfaces. Medical facilities and sensitive building applications. Air conditioning and ventilation systems. Hand rails. Restroom accessories. Medical Medical hygiene-medical devices and surface hygiene. Wall coatings for hospitals. Hospital furniture. Medical implants. Wound dressings. Catheters. Pharmaceutical labs. Fabric supplies, scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles). Packaging Food packaging. Polymeric films with anti-microbial properties for food packaging. Nanosilver coatings. Antibacterial coatings on plastic films. Textiles Antibacterial cotton textiles for clothing and apparel. Interior textiles. Automotive textiles. Food processing Food preparation facilities. Food packaging. Food processing equipment. Filtration Water purification. Air filtration units. Other Fitness equipment. Water coolers and ice-making equipment. Automotive interiors. Reusable water bottles, coffee cups and shopping bags. Consumer goods-children's toys, personal care items and appliances.



Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Antimicrobial additives and coatings market growing

1.1.1 Advantages

1.1.2 Properties

1.1.3 Applications

1.2 Antimicrobial and anti-viral coatings and surfaces

1.2.1 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings and surfaces

1.2.1.1 Bionic self-cleaning coatings

1.2.1.2 Photocatalytic self-cleaning coatings

1.2.1.3 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean nanocoatings

1.2.2 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

1.2.3 Nanomaterials applications

1.2.4 Cleanliness of indoor and public areas driving demand for antimicrobials

1.2.5 Application in healthcare environments

1.2.5.1 COVID-19 and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

1.2.5.2 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

1.2.5.3 Facemask coatings

1.2.5.4 Wipe on coatings

1.2.5.5 Long-term mitigation of surface contamination with nanocoatings

1.3 Main market players by antimicrobial technology area

1.4 Global market size and opportunity to 2030

1.4.1 End user markets for antimicrobial coatings

1.4.2 Global forecast for antimicrobial coatings to 2030

1.5 Market and technical challenges

1.6 Market drivers and trends



2 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN BACTERICIDAL & VIRICIDAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

2.1 Metallic-based coatings

2.2 Polymer-based coatings

2.3 Mode of action

2.4 Nanosilver or silver-ion antimicrobial coatings and additives

2.5 Copper antimicrobial coatings and additives

2.6 Zinc oxide coatings and additives

2.7 Photocatalytic coatings (Titanium Dioxide)

2.8 Gold Nanoparticles (AuNPs)

2.9 Quaternary ammonium silane

2.10 Biobased antimicrobial coatings

2.11 Hydrogels

2.12 Antibacterial liquid metals

2.13 MXENES

2.14 LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDES (LDH)

2.15 Self-cleaning antimicrobial coatings

2.16 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.17 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

2.18 Other antimicrobial materials additives in coatings

2.18.1 Graphene

2.18.2 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2)

2.18.3 Polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB)

2.18.4 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

2.18.5 Fullerenes

2.18.6 Cerium oxide nanoparticles

2.18.7 Iron oxide nanoparticles

2.18.8 Magnesium oxide nanoparticles

2.18.9 Piezoelectrics



3 ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY



4 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED BACTERICIDAL & VIRICIDAL COATINGS AND SURFACES

4.1 HOUSEHOLD AND INDOOR SURFACES

4.1.1 Market drivers and trends

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.2.1 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean

4.1.2.2 Indoor pollutants and air quality

4.1.3 Global market size

4.2 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SETTINGS

4.2.1 Market drivers and trends

4.2.2 Applications

4.2.2.1 Medical surfaces and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

4.2.2.2 Wound dressings

4.2.2.3 Medical equipment and instruments

4.2.2.4 Fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles)

4.2.2.5 Medical implants

4.2.3 Global market size

4.3 CLOTHING AND TEXTILES

4.3.1 Market drivers and trends

4.3.2 Applications

4.3.2.1 Antimicrobial clothing

4.3.3 Global market size

4.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING

4.4.1 Market drivers and trends

4.4.2 Applications

4.4.2.1 Antimicrobial coatings in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces

4.4.2.2 Antimicrobial coatings and films in food packaging

4.4.3 Global market size

4.5 OTHER MARKETS

4.5.1 Automotive and transportation interiors

4.5.2 Water and air filtration



5 ADVANCED BACTERICIDAL AND VIRICIDAL COATINGS COMPANIES 148 (193 profiles)



6 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA



7 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



8 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



9 REFERENCES

