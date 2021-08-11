The Airborne ISR market is projected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2021 to USD 12.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airborne ISR Market by Solution, End User, End User, Application, Region - Forecast 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128381/?utm_source=GNW



The Airborne ISR market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Hensoldt AG (Germany), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US.These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



The systems segment is projected to lead the airborne ISR market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on solution, the systems segment is projected to lead the airborne ISR market from 2021 to 2026.Development and procurement of modern airborne ISR systems, such as targeting and surveillance systems and communication systems, for various applications is driving the demand for airborne ISR market globally.



In February 2019, US border security agencies started using targeting and surveillance systems upon aerostats on the US-Mexico border which are particularly good at detecting low-flying aircraft, such as the ones drug smugglers use, because their radar isn’t blocked by hilly terrain the way ground-based radar can be. Newer, smaller versions can fly closer to the ground and carry radar that can better identify people.



Based end user, defense segment will register the highest growth from 2021 to 2026

In the defense end user segment, airborne ISR systems are used the department of defense intelligence agencies and other government applications.Airborne ISR systems function as a data grid that collects critical information from various sensors, such as radar, sonar, and electro-optic, which are installed on various airborne platforms.



In May 2021, the US Department of Defense awarded a combined USD 950 million multiple award contracts with a firm-fixed-price task order to a total of 22 different companies which include key players like L3 Harris Communications Integrated Systems, Leidos, MAG Aero, Meta Special Aerospace, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Textron Corp., etc. Contractors will provide various Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers engineering assessments, procurement of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and related equipment, integration of ISR sensors into non-standard aircraft, and contractor logistics support for non-standard aircraft with ISR sensors.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Airborne ISR market in 2020

The Airborne ISR market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in airborne radar technologies by countries in this region.Defense forces of the US and Canada are involved in the development of technologically advanced radar systems for airborne platforms such as fighter aircraft and UAVs, which drives market growth.



Well-established and prominent manufacturers of airborne radar systems in this region include Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon (US).



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the Airborne ISR market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World - 5%

Major players in the Airborne ISR market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Hensoldt AG (Germany), Leonardo SPA (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel) and L3Harris Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

This market study covers the Airborne ISR market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, platform, component, technology, waveform, range, dimension, frequency band, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Airborne ISR market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein airborne radar solutions are used.



It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Airborne ISR market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on airborne radar products/ solutions offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the Airborne ISR market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Airborne ISR market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Airborne ISR market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the Airborne ISR market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128381/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________