Life Sciences BC names Novateur Ventures Strategic Partner of the Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent announcement Life Sciences BC awarded Novateur Ventures the ‘2021 Strategic Life Sciences Partner of the Year’ for its outstanding contribution to the province’s life sciences sector. The award acknowledges the organization and its team of international device, drug and business development experts for helping clients successfully advance and commercialize a broad range of therapeutics, medical devices and digital health products, all contributing to the growth and prosperity of British Columbia’s life sciences sector.



“We are honoured to be recognized as the Strategic Life Sciences Partner of the Year and thank all our advisors, partners and clients for providing us the opportunity to commit our expertise and talent to be a part of their success stories. British Columbia boasts of a vibrant and growing life sciences sector and we are happy to work with some of the most innovative BC-based life sciences companies who have made provincial, Canadian and global impacts,” says Ali Ardakani, Founder & Managing Director at Novateur Ventures.

Novateur Ventures’ advisors have a track record of developing and commercializing over one hundred therapeutics, medical devices and digital health products. The company’s mission is to ensure promising life science innovations gain access to the best possible advice, are adequately developed and reach patients worldwide.

“Novateur Ventures is an integral part of British Columbia’s growing life sciences ecosystem and we are pleased to recognize the organization’s dedication and support in advancing health innovation,” says Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of Life Sciences BC.

Novateur Ventures will be recognized at the 23rd Annual Life Sciences BC Awards to be held virtually at 2 pm PST on September 23, 2021. To register for the event, please visit - https://lifesciencesbc.ca/event/23rd-annual-life-sciences-bc-awards/

The complete list of 2021 Life Sciences BC Award Winners can be found here - https://lifesciencesbc.ca/lsbc-news/life-sciences-bc-announces-annual-award-winners/

About Novateur Ventures

Novateur is an established global life sciences advisory with extensive experience in business development and product development of therapeutics, medical devices and digital health products. For more information, visit: http://www.novateur.ca

Media Contacts

Kamran Shaikh

PR Associates

kshaikh@prassocisates.com

(778)-846-5406