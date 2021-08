English Icelandic

Today a news report appeared that plans are being considered to transform Skeljungur into a listed investment company and that a shareholders’ meeting would be convened.



The company's Board wishes to emphasize that no such decision has been made.



For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/