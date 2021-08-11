WILKES UNIVERSITY LEVERAGES DATA AND INTEGRATIONS TO TRANSFORM THE LEARNING EXPERIENCE

Kitchener, Waterloo, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Wilkes University (Wilkes) is harnessing D2L Brightspace’s integrations ecosystem and analytics to provide improved learning and teaching experiences for students and instructors.

Since 1933, Wilkes has prepared students for lifelong learning and success with a commitment to affordable education, exceptional teaching and academic excellence. Wilkes has a long history of educating graduate students in the online space. The University transitioned to full remote learning during the pandemic and continues to offer a variety of courses in face-to-face, online and hybrid formats.

In partnership with D2L, Wilkes leveraged data from Brightspace to help their decision-making process and scaled learning by tapping into Brightspace’s vast integrations ecosystem. Wilkes uses Brightspace APIs to determine the needs for extra support and provide assistance to their constituents in their transition to remote learning reinforcing the pedagogy of online learning and designing an improved learning experience for all.

Using Brightspace’s technology, Wilkes University was able to:

Teach instructors how to use Brightspace by populating a course with sample student data

Auto-enroll students into Wilkes’ Brightspace training course to help ensure online adoption and success

Retrieve select assessment data and information to track specific students’ progress and encourage student success





“Adapting to such a quick transition to online learning was difficult for many institutions,” said Kristine Pruett, Director of the Office of Technology for Teaching and Learning at Wilkes University. “When the pandemic hit, Brightspace gave us the tools needed for a smooth transition, as well as to launch into the future. Gone are the days when bad weather prevents students from going to class - Brightspace allows us to reach students anywhere, anytime. Thanks to D2L Brightspace, Wilkes University had the tools needed to succeed, during the pandemic and beyond.”

“Building off of the excitement and energy generated by our annual Fusion conference, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world," says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “We’re so proud of the ways that Wilkes University is taking full advantage of the technology at their disposal to plan for the future and improve the remote learning experience for all.”

ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE

D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for people who care deeply about student success and helping to prepare them for what comes next.



It gives faculty across your institution tools they’re going to love, makes it easy to support exceptional student experiences in the classroom or fully online. D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a pedagogically rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. It also makes it easier to do assessment and give feedback.



D2L Brightspace is worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for educators to reach every learner.



D2L Brightspace has won multiple industry awards, including the #1 LMS Technology for next generation online teaching and learning. To learn more, visit D2L for Higher Education.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

ABOUT WILKES UNIVERSITY

Wilkes University is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs. Founded in 1933, Wilkes is on a mission to create one of the nation’s finest doctoral universities, offering all of the programs, activities and opportunities of a large university in the intimate, caring and mentoring environment of a small college, open to all who show promise. The Brookings Institution ranked Wilkes 14th in the nation for middle-class mobility. In addition to 45 majors, Wilkes offers 24 master’s degree programs and five doctoral/terminal degree programs, including the doctor of philosophy in nursing, doctor of nursing practice, doctor of education, doctor of pharmacy, and master of fine arts in creative writing. Learn more at www.wilkes.edu.

