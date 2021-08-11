New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Acoustic Sensing Technologies Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128374/?utm_source=GNW





The development of naval acoustics is on a two-track basis to equip an entire unmanned fleet, which comprises offensive unmanned undersea and surface vehicles and a defensive underwater network of unmanned devices. Other segments in this study are acoustic detection devices of unmanned air vehicles, acoustic detection of gunshots, and acoustic devices as non-lethal weapons.Information to derive spending data is from US 2019–21 defense budget documents. The data includes expenditures for research, development, testing, and evaluation, and procurement. Some development projects involve classified sensitive information not releasable to the public; therefore, the actual current and future spending may be higher than forecast. The competitive landscape for this analysis is compiled from defense contracts awarded during the fiscal years 2019–21. The ranking of competitors is according to the awarded contracts’ total face value.Drivers and restraints cited in this analysis are primarily for naval acoustic technologies. Additional drivers and restraints are expected to arise when the development phase completes and production commences. The military sonar market’s future is promising due to the US Navy’s strategic decision to almost double its fleet in the coming decades. The analysis also highlights viable growth opportunities for companies currently involved in acoustic sensors development and those contemplating to enter the future acoustic sensing technologies market.

Author: Jorge Carbonell

