New Multi-GPU BOXX Workstation Ready to Scale Heights of NVIDIA Omniverse

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced the new APEXX Matterhorn workstation is available with up to four NVIDIA RTX GPUs and will be an NVIDIA-Certified system ready to support a variety of workloads, including NVIDIA Omniverse. The highly versatile APEXX Matterhorn is purpose-built for rendering, simulation, and other GPU-accelerated compute applications.

“NVIDIA Omniverse enables designers and artists to work together in real time with leading software applications, but in order to take advantage of this technology, you need the proper hardware,” said Bill Leasure, BOXX VP of Marketing. “With support for four NVIDIA RTX GPUs, the NVIDIA-Certified APEXX Matterhorn will deliver state-of-the-art performance essential for a wide range of workflows.”

“Powerful workstations are needed more than ever,” said Bob Pette, VP of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “BOXX Technologies’ APEXX Matterhorn delivers the best performance for a variety of workflows.”

In addition to the latest NVIDIA technology, APEXX Matterhorn features a single- socket Intel® Xeon® W-3300 series processor offering up to 38 cores and capable of reaching up to 4.0GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 2.0. The CPUs are also equipped with 64 processor PCIe lanes for more I/O throughput for networking, graphics, and storage. These PCIe lanes support up to four NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs, making the workstation ideal for GPU-intensive NVIDIA Omniverse workloads across media & entertainment, architecture, engineering & construction (AEC), AI, oil & gas, life sciences, and other industries. Highly expandable and customizable, APEXX Matterhorn is available with a rackmount kit and features liquid-cooling, a 1600-watt power supply, and up to 4TB of system memory.

“SIGGRAPH week is the perfect time to showcase APEXX Matterhorn’s dense, high-performance NVIDIA GPU configurations and also highlight its use for Omniverse implementations,” said Leasure. “The concept of the metaverse and collaboration in a virtual world is now reality, so as 3D artists, architects, engineers and other creators connect, BOXX will continue to provide them with innovative, certified hardware solutions that maximize productivity and ROI.”

For further information and pricing on the APEXX Matterhorn workstation, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 26 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

#

Attachment