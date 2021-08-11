Unfold a new world of 5G: Samsung Galaxy Z series is coming to Verizon

The Samsung Galaxy Z series is available for preorder on Verizon starting 10am ET today



Switch to Verizon and get up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z series with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans 1

Enjoy the new Galaxy Z series on 5G Ultra Wideband, now available in Austin, TX; Birmingham, AL and Gresham, OR.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung just unveiled its most groundbreaking foldable smartphones to date — the Galaxy Z series — and both phones are available for preorder from Verizon starting today. What’s more? If you switch to Verizon, you can get up to $1,000 off on a new Samsung Galaxy Z series when you trade in select old phones and sign up for a select Unlimited plan1.

Built for Verizon 5G; now in even more cities

Both Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G connect you to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide network, offering the potential for unprecedented speed and power that brings out the best in the Galaxy Z series line-up. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of 78 cities, now including Austin, TX; Birmingham, AL and Gresham, OR, and Verizon 5G Nationwide is available in over 2,700 cities.

Connect your Galaxy Z series phone to 5G Ultra Wideband and experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds2, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time and take advantage of new immersive experiences never before available wirelessly.

Pricing and availability

Preorders for the Galaxy Z series on Verizon start today, August 11 or pick them up in stores when they are widely available on August 27. Here’s the full line-up:

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G starts at $59.99 a month for 30 months or $74.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail)

starts at $59.99 a month for 30 months or $74.99 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail) Galaxy Z Flip3 5G starts at $33.33 a month for 30 months or $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

Are you a Flip or a Fold? The choice is yours

Both the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G are on the cutting edge of smartphone innovation with folding technology that boosts productivity and fun while looking absolutely awesome. They come built with Armor Aluminum, Samsung’s strongest aluminum on a smartphone yet, and IPX8 water resistance3 so you don’t need to worry if it gets wet. Here are more of the best features of the Galaxy Z series.

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The display you’ve been waiting for. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is designed to help you talk, work and play using the power of Verizon 5G. The 6.2” Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display offers stunning graphics and unfolds to double in size, providing a 7.6” Infinity Flex Display with tablet-like viewing experience4. With a high-contrast ratio, super smooth adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate and blue-light management, it’s easy to view your work, stream your favorite shows or game any time of day and avoid unnecessary eye strain.



A totally covert camera. Do you want to see more of the screen with less distractions? The new Under Display Camera technology on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G offers an uninterrupted view with a front-facing camera lens that’s hardly visible under the screen. How cool is that?



The perfect Multi-View Experience. Verizon also created its first original short film, in partnership with Simon Fuller, for the Multi-View Experience App, following animals from Discovery's Serengeti TV series as they flee a dramatic flooding event. Using the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, you can choose between five camera feeds of the Serengeti and seamlessly switch between angles.



For all your virtual business needs. Take your work-from-anywhere experience to a new level with cool multitasking features and a revolutionary S Pen designed for the foldable display5. Snap pics and videos with total freedom thanks to Flex Mode and even experience hands-free video calls so you can chat without taking a break from your tasks. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G can also handle long days right beside you, equipped with 25W Super Fast Charging so you never need to pause for a charge6. It’s perfect for the hybrid workforce.

Introducing the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Designed to match your lifestyle. Coming for the first time to Verizon is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, a smartphone that gives you access to the full power of Verizon 5G, but in a phone that folds down to fit just about anywhere. The beautiful, pocket-sized phone unfolds into a dazzling 6.7” immersive display that’s perfect for watching your favorite movies and video chatting with friends7. You can easily see your notifications on the 1.9” Super AMOLED Cover Screen, and even use Samsung Pay without having to open your device.



Freedom to see things your way. Flex Mode lets you snap photos and videos with total freedom and experience hands-free selfies from any angle. The intuitive camera captures studio-quality photos with Portrait Mode, and with Hyperlapse and Auto Framing you can confidently get the shot on the first try. Plus, Multi-Active Window makes it possible to use two apps at the same time, so you can get more done8.

The perfect mobile entertainment machines

Coupled with select Verizon Unlimited plans, both the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G let you experience your favorite games, movies and shows like never before.

To make it easier to get in on the action, new and existing Verizon customers get six months of Google Play Pass on us with “Start” and “Do More” Unlimited plans, or 12 months on us with “Play More” or “Get More” Unlimited plans (Then, $4.99/mo after)9.

And for all of your binge-watching needs, get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+10 included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans.



Play More and Get More Unlimited plan customers can also get up to 12 months of discovery+11 on Verizon — that’s a whole lot of content for all your streaming needs.

The best offers for the best phones

Verizon is here to help get a Galaxy Z series into your hands with some awesome promotions.

Switch to Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a new Galaxy Z series phone with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans, plus get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching 1 .

. Current customers can save $500 on a Galaxy Z series phone with select trade-in on select Unlimited plans 12 .

. If you can’t decide which Z series phone to get, you can buy a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Z Flip3 5G and get a 128GB Galaxy Z Flip3 5G on us with select Unlimited plans 13 .

. While supplies last, you can get the Samsung Fold Cover and S Pen bundle for free when purchased with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from Verizon 14 .

. Finally, get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Z series cases and screen protectors and 25% off Samsung-brand wireless charging accessories during the pre-order period. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from OtterBox, Tech21, Incipio, Kate Spade New York, Case-Mate, Gear4, Samsung, Verizon and others.





The best Samsung products coming to Verizon

It’s not all about smartphones. We’ve got an assortment of new Samsung wearables, earbuds, tablets, computers and accessories available now or coming to Verizon in the next weeks, including:



Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic – Both watches will be available to preorder starting August 11 in two sizes. Galaxy Watch4 will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at $12.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $299.99 retail). Galaxy Watch4 Classic will come in 42mm and 46mm, starting at $16.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $399.99 retail). Save $150 when purchased with a smartphone from verizonwireless.com.

Galaxy Buds2 – Available for preorder on August 11 for $149.99. Samsung’s next-generation affordable earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, amazing sound quality and a dynamic three-microphone system.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – Available now for $27.90 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $669.99 retail). Features a huge 12.4” screen, dual speakers, massive battery and it comes with an S Pen included.

Galaxy Book Go 5G – Available August 27 for $26.66 a month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail) or $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR). Samsung’s latest light and slim Windows 10 PC features 5G access so you can break free from your desk and work wherever you can connect to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide and Ultra Wideband networks.

Chromebook Go – Available August 27 for $12.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $349.99 retail). This lightweight 4G LTE Chromebook with WiFi 6 is designed for students and fits perfectly in backpacks.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will be available with 256GB and 512GB memory options in Phantom Black, Phantom Green or Phantom Silver15. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes in 128GB and 256GB in Cream, Green, Lavender or Phantom Black16.

If these devices are purchased on verizon.com , customers can enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect or Verizon Protect Business to get device coverage for loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects, including same-day delivery and set up for replacement devices, unlimited cracked screen repairs plus ongoing tech support that includes access to Tech Coach experts and Security Advisor experts 24/717. These experts help resolve tech issues and security vulnerabilities that can impact your personal identity and online privacy and connect your device to virtually any other device.

Visit Verizon’s Galaxy Z series home page for more information or to preorder your new smartphone starting August 11 at 10am ET. Verizon business customers can visit the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G business pages for business-specific pricing and promos.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1899.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req’d. Up to $500 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks after receipt of final bill from carrier) w/port-in. Less up to $1000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Accessories sold separately.

2Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

3Consistent with IPX8 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

4Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G's Cover Screen size is 6.2" in a full rectangle and 6.1" accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

5Only main display has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition or S Pen Pro, sold separately.

6Super fast (25 W) charger sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables; do not use any worn or damaged chargers or cables; incompatible charger or cable can cause serious injuries or damage to your device.

7Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G's Cover Screen size is 1.9" in the full rectangle and 1.8" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

8Multi-active window works with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers.

912 months or 6 months Google Play Pass on us requires active line on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 12.31.21). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12 month or 6 month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel (For NM residents, Google Play Pass promo ends automatically after 12 mos or 6 mos). Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Add’l terms apply.

10The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

1112 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 8.19.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

12Up to $1899.99 device payment purchase w/upgrade on select Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $500 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Requires device payment purchase (min retail price of $999.99) on select Unlimited plans. Accessories sold separately.

13Up to $1899.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans per phone req’d. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less $1000 promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Accessories sold separately.

14Customers receive a free Samsung Flip Cover with S Pen for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G when purchased with a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. $79.99 value. While supplies last. Limited time offer.

15512GB Galaxy Z Fold3 5G available in Phantom Black only.

16256GB Galaxy Z Flip3 5G available in Phantom Black only.

17Certain program features and benefits are not available in NY or for NY customers.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.