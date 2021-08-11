New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazilian Power Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128368/?utm_source=GNW





However, with one of the cleanest electricity matrixes in the world based on large hydro, huge gas reserves waiting for the development of a local market, and a distinctive regulatory design trying to be modernized amid conflicting interests, Brazil’s business potential has peculiarities that should be carefully assessed to find spots for growth.This study looks at the transformation of the power landscape and identifies the key trend shaping the coming decade.



It also highlights a set of business opportunities for participants to consider when designing their growth strategies to stay relevant and agile in the market. Key trends covered:

• Increasing energy demand

• Shift to renewables and decentralized energy

• The rise of gas-fired power generation

• Continued expansion of the free power market

• Clean energy in the corporative agenda

• The move toward a full liberalization of the retail segment

• Capacity market creating opportunities for flexible alternatives

• New business models emerging across generation and distribution utilities

Author: Maria Benintende

