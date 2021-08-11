New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visual Engagement Tools Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128366/?utm_source=GNW

With the increase in the number of smartphones and other connected devices with cameras, and millennials becoming a significant consumer segment, the demand for visual communication is rapidly increasing.



Rich visual engagement and content sharing are progressively complementing or replacing traditional audio and chat-only interactions between businesses and customers.Businesses must carefully assess frontline technology needs and invest in advanced visual engagement tools that respond to customers’ demands. Right-fit technology investments deliver tangible business outcomes in the contact center, including reduced customer effort, higher agent engagement and empowerment, and better resolution rates.This study analyzes the four types of visual engagement tools—video, co-browsing, screen sharing, and annotations; and the opportunities they bring to improve customer experience (CX). It also features some game-changing providers that make the most inspiring visual engagement use cases possible. The rising number of digital procedures and end-to-end digital customer journeys, the higher share of people working from home, and advancements in computer vision and cloud technologies are opening up a promising future for this segment of the market. Technology vendors and service providers must capitalize on the opportunities emerging from the current context and provide solutions that address evolving customer needs, including the demand for corporate-grade visual engagement tools and solutions that assure effective CX at all times.

Author: Federico Teveles

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________