Company announcement no 11-2021

Søborg, August 11, 2021

Notice to extraordinary general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Konsolidator A/S of extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 26, 2021, at 15:00.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting.

Attachments

Notice to extraordinary general meeting 2021 / Indkaldelse til ekstraordinær generalforsamling 2021

Ordering of admission card / Bestilling af adgangskort

Proxy and postal vote form / Fuldmagt og brevstemme





COVID-19

To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 and adhere to the latest recommendations from the Danish health authorities the board of directors recommends that the shareholders of Konsolidator do not attend the extraordinary general meeting in person, and instead vote in advance by postal vote or by proxy to the board. If a shareholder wishes to attend the general meeting in person, the board of directors requests that the shareholder does not attend the meeting with an advisor. The board hopes for your appreciation of the request.





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Vandtårnsvej 83A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton

Stockholmsgade 45

2100 Copenhagen

www.grantthornton.dk

Attachments