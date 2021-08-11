The Global Automated Security E-gate Market is expected to grow by $ 2.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Security E-gate Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136860/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automated security e-gate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the greater focus on curbing illegal immigration, emphasis on automation of security systems, and developments in biometrics technology. In addition, greater focus on curbing illegal immigration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated security e-gate market analysis includes application and geographic landscape.



The automated security e-gate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Critical infrastructure protection

• Border control



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the facial recognition border control gates as one of the prime reasons driving the automated security e-gate market growth during the next few years. Also, boarding gates with explosive detection systems and integrated approach to airport security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated security e-gate market covers the following areas:

• Automated security e-gate market sizing

• Automated security e-gate market forecast

• Automated security e-gate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated security e-gate market vendors that include Atos SE, Gunnebo AB, HID Global Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, Josanti Infoimaging Ltd., NEC Corp., OSI Systems Inc., SITA, Thales Group, and VISION BOX - SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA. Also, the automated security e-gate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

