Children’s Health Defense, Orange County Board of Education Challenge Governor Newsom’s ‘State of Emergency’ in California Supreme Court

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Board of Education and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) filed a Petition for Writ of Mandate directly in the California Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon asking the Court to declare an immediate end to Governor Newsom’s declared State of Emergency, based on his own words.

“This Petition is not about masks, vaccines, or any other specific policy issue," said Scott J. Street, an attorney for the Orange County Board of Education who successfully litigated a similar case against the State last year after state health officials arbitrarily closed gyms. “It concerns fundamental issues of governance that are the foundation of American self-government and which cannot exist in an indefinite state of emergency."

The Emergency Services Act states that an emergency can be declared when there exists “extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state.” The Governor must terminate a state of emergency “at the earliest possible date that conditions warrant.”

Governor Newsom’s own words established the emergency was over when he argued last week in County of Ventura v. Godspeak Calvary Chapel that:

“the State no longer faces a threat that the State’s health care system will be overwhelmed. To the contrary, all available evidence suggests a resurgence of cases, hospitalizations. and deaths to the level that prompted the Blueprint [for a Safer Economy last August] and the other now-rescinded public health directives at issue is unlikely to occur in light of the percentage of eligible Californians who are fully vaccinated.”

“The Governor can’t have it both ways. He can’t claim victory over the emergency of Covid-19 in one court and immediately claim an emergency exists in another just so that he can keep the people of California in a headlock,” said Robert Tyler, counsel for Orange County Board of Education.

“This lawsuit seeks to restore democracy in California after a 17-month suspension,” said CHD Board Chair Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Californians are tired of being governed by unelected technocrats ruling us by arbitrary dictates with no scientific basis in violation of our constitutional rights to transparency, public participation, and due process. Government best serves public health when citizens participate in the regulatory process to craft policies annealed in the cauldron of debate as the regulatory system provides.”

