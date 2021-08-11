Manus Bio Appoints Jeremy Hux as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manus Bio Inc. (Manus Bio), a biomanufacturing leader of sustainable natural chemicals and ingredients, announced today the appointment of Jeremy Hux as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hux has over 20 years of investment banking and private equity experience in the Sustainability, Clean Technology and Technology sectors and has advised on over $80 billion of transactions throughout his career.



“Jeremy is a valuable addition to our Executive Team and joins Manus Bio at an exciting time of rapid growth. His focus throughout his career has been at the intersection of technology and sustainability, and he clearly understands the global challenges and the incredible opportunity for Manus Bio to have a positive impact on society and our planet. I am confident that Jeremy will make significant contributions as we leverage the power of our cell factory engineering platform to launch new products and as we continue to rapidly expand our biomanufacturing capacity in the U.S.,” said Ajikumar Parayil, Chief Executive Officer of Manus Bio.

Jeremy Hux commented, “I am incredibly excited to join the Manus Bio team. The combination of Manus Bio’s leading cell factory engineering platform, BioAssemblyLine™, along with its large scale biomanufacturing capabilities puts Manus Bio in a class of its own as the only fully integrated synthetic biology company. In addition, Manus Bio’s commitment to U.S. based manufacturing not only provides substantial job growth within the U.S. but also provides domestic supply chain security for our partners and customers.”

Prior to joining Manus Bio, Mr. Hux was a Senior Managing Director at Marathon Capital, where he was Head of Sustainable and Energy Technologies and Co-Head of their West Coast practice. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hux spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. He was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse and Head of its Clean Technology Investment Banking practice. At Morgan Stanley, he founded and led the West Coast Clean Technology Investment Banking group. Mr. Hux was also the founder and Managing Partner of HCP Advisors, an independent Technology and Clean Technology investment banking boutique, and a Partner at True North Venture Partners, a clean technology and sustainability-focused private equity and venture capital firm.

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex natural products used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of products for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com.