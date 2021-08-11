The Global Backhoe Loaders Market is expected to grow by $ 1.59 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Backhoe Loaders Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015518/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on backhoe loaders market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing investment in natural gas pipeline projects, growth of urban construction activities, and increasing demand for compact construction equipment. In addition, growing investment in natural gas pipeline projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The backhoe loaders market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The backhoe loaders market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Side-shift

• Center-pivot



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of telematics in compact and small construction equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the backhoe loaders market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of automation features and equipment manufacturer entering the market in focus will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on backhoe loaders market covers the following areas:

• Backhoe loaders market sizing

• Backhoe loaders market forecast

• Backhoe loaders market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading backhoe loaders market vendors that include Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Corp., Groupe Mecalac SAS, Komatsu Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Wacker Neuson SE. Also, the backhoe loaders market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

