The Global Automated Industrial Quality Control (QC) Market is expected to grow by $ 225.49 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

49 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Our report on automated industrial quality control (QC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of accuracy in QC processes and growing need to maintain certification standards. In addition, growing importance of accuracy in QC processes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated industrial quality control (QC) market analysis includes end-user segment, solution segment, and geographic landscape.



The automated industrial quality control (QC) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Metal industry

• Electronics industry

• Others



By Solution

• Hardware and Software

• Service



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the large benefits of automated QC systems in automotive plants as one of the prime reasons driving the automated industrial quality control (QC) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated industrial quality control (QC) market covers the following areas:

• Automated industrial quality control (QC) market sizing

• Automated industrial quality control (QC) market forecast

• Automated industrial quality control (QC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated industrial quality control (QC) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Honeywell International Inc., IVISYS AB, Keyence Corp., MasterControl Inc., Renishaw Plc, RNA Automation Ltd., and Shelton Machines Ltd. Also, the automated industrial quality control (QC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

