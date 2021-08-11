Guggenheim Securities Hires Sandy Draper as Healthcare IT Analyst

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Sandy Draper will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Research Analyst covering the Healthcare IT sector. He will commence work at Guggenheim in November 2021.



Mr. Draper joins Guggenheim with more than two decades of experience in equity research, working most recently as a Managing Director at Truist Securities. Prior to Truist, he served as an Equity Research Senior Vice President at Raymond James.

“We are excited to have Sandy join Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities for Guggenheim Securities. “Sandy brings to Guggenheim a wealth of experience and deep knowledge in Healthcare IT, which is one of the fastest growing sectors in healthcare. We look forward to having him join our healthcare research platform.”

Mr. Draper is a CFA Charterholder. He received his B.A. in English from the University of Virginia and his M.A. in English from the University of Georgia. He will be based in Atlanta.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $325 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

