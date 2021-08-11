Fresh Faces for Fresh Designs

New York, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service property marketing and luxury design firm Interior Marketing Group (IMG) today announced key design and creative department promotions to maintain and further propel its high-level design standards.

Rushda Hakim-Parikh has been named Director of the Staging Division and will oversee daily operations for IMG’s largest team. Hakim-Parikh, an Interior Designer by trade, joined IMG in 2017 as a Project Manager after over a decade in the luxury residential design space in the United States and her hometown - Mumbai, India. Since then, she has led a number of prominent projects in high-profile New York City buildings including 15 Central Park West, 70 Vestry Street, and One57. In her new role as IMG’s Staging Director, she remains committed to cultivating valued relationships and helping clients achieve the best version of their overall vision.

Carola Pellegrino has been promoted to Art Director for IMG’s Art Loft division. Pellegrino joined IMG in 2019 as an Art Intern and impressively grew to lead artist. She will now oversee the Art Department and pilot bespoke art initiatives moving forward.

Christina Slater has been named IMG’s first-ever Creative Director. Slater joined the firm in 2015 as a Project Manager and has held both Staging Director and Lead Designer roles throughout her tenure. Since achieving her BFA in Interior Design in 2013, she has had the privilege -through IMG- to work on prestigious properties including the Baccarat Residences, The Four Seasons Residences, The Woolworth Tower Residences, 432 Park, and more. In the Creative Director role, Slater will focus on bringing fresh ideas to IMG’s creative and design departments, with a specific interest in creating new design styles and techniques for IMG’s industry-leading staging department.

“We pride ourselves on cultivating top talent in-house and promoting from within,” said Cheryl Eisen, Founder and President of IMG. “I couldn’t be more proud and excited to see what this triple threat will bring to the group and the design world at large in their elevated roles.”

“2021 has been a pivotal year in the staging industry. It has taught us to reinvent and rethink our limits. We are so excited to see this management team provide our clients with the very best IMG has to offer,” said Ashley Quinn, VP of Creative Services at IMG.

IMG continues to celebrate its culturally diverse and inclusive team makeup with 64% of departments led by women, 57% of employees identifying as BIPOC, and 27% identifying as LGBTQIA+. For more information, please visit www.imgnyc.com.

About Interior Marketing Group

Interior Marketing Group is the largest full-service property marketing and luxury design firm in the United States. In addition to providing interior design services to luxury homeowners, IMG’s award-winning staging and interior marketing services enable the most coveted properties and developments in the world to sell faster and at greater multiples than the market's average. IMG is regularly featured in publications including Forbes, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Robb Report, Vogue, and on major television networks including BravoTV, NBC, CBS, and Fox.

